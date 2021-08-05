What job does Myrla do? Married at First Sight star’s professional life explored!











Married at First Sight Season 13’s latest episode has everyone talking about Myrla and Gil. While Myrla was clear about what she expected from her husband, Gil seems content with little things in life. Upon seeing Myrla’s high-maintenance life, fans are curious to know what job she does.

Meanwhile, speculations on social media suggest that the couple has broken up. More on that later!

You may know Myrla well as Gil’s partner with several expectations, but in real life, the 35-year-old dedicated her time towards the greater good.

Myrla worked as an assistant principal in IDEA Public school in McAllen, Texas. And is currently serving as a leadership coach.

According to this source, Myrla finished her graduation in MPA from the University of Texas-Pan American in 2011. She is also said to have studied BIS in Bilingual-Early Childhood Education from the same university.

SCREENSHOT: Married at First Sight Season 13, Myrla and Gil, Lifetime/YouTube

Is the couple still together?

The rumors regarding Myrla and Gil’s split swirled after fans noticed that she had placed her wedding dress for sale. The Instagram story showed that the dress was listed for sale for $6,440.

Fans were quick to assume that things had ended between the duo. However, neither Myrla nor Gil have commented on the speculations. Myrla’s Instagram account is also set on private, which makes it harder to determine the status of her relationship with Gil.

With more episodes under its belt, Married at First Sight is yet to show us what awaits the newly-wed and it remains to be seen if Myrla and Gil will stick together or fall apart.

Fans react to the latest episode

The latest installment has gathered a lot of attention as fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinion about Myrla and Gil’s relationship. The majority of them feel Gil will not be able to last with Myrla who is “high maintenance”.

One tweeted, “Myrla on MAFS needs a Kevin Samuels reality check. Gil deserves better #YeaiSaidIt”

Another added, “Myrla and Gil are good looking couple. But I think she’s about to drive that man crazy”

One fan noted, “Clearly they matched Gil and Myrla for ratings. Due to the fact that they are absolutely opposite of one another. I mean they have as much in common as a mouse and a cat.”

