Married at First Sight: Vincent Morales' job, net worth and Instagram explored!











Many Married at First Sight fans believe that Vincent Morales is the perfect match for Brianna Morris but what does he do for a living?

Vincent Morales and his wife Brianna Morris are one of the favourite couples on Married at First Sight ever since they laid eyes on each other and tied the knot.

Outside of the series, Vincent is very successful in his career and runs his own business.

So, what is Vincent’s job, net worth and Instagram? Let’s find more about the Married at First Sight star.

MAFS: Meet Vincent Morales

Vincent Morales is a business owner. He is 27 years old at the time of filming of the Lifetime series.

The Married at First Sight star worked with several automobile companies such as United BMW. He held a position at the company while he lived in Georgia.

Vincent has also worked for Audi Atlanta before leaving his role there to set up his own company.

According to Instagram, Vincent runs his own automobile business called VMR Enterprises USA.

Vincent Morales: Net worth

Estimation of $800,000.

Due to the career he has had and the business he owns, Vincent’s estimated fortune is $800,000.

He should have amassed additional income from his appearance on Married at First Sight, even though it’s not a lot.

However, he enjoys more social media spotlight and has gained more followers which means that he might have potential new clients!

Is Vincent Morales on Instagram?

Yes, Vincent does have an Instagram account.

However, his profile is currently private and the reality star hasn’t shared any posts yet. The current series of Married at First Sight is still airing so he might set his profile to public once the show is over.

For the time being, you can follow his auto business on Instagram (@vmrenterprisesusa).

Vincent has love and lust in his eyes . Brianna gurl love up on this man . #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/aaq4lwCW8X — MUA-pmpcosmetics (@makeugorgeous) March 11, 2021

