Who are Lindsey and Mark on Married at First Sight?











Lindsey and Mark dared to take part in one of the most experimental dating shows ever… Married at First Sight. They first laid eyes on each other at the altar, and will be tested as they enter the honeymoon stage.

The Lifetime show is no joke, as contestants taking part are actually officially tying the knot. And nope, they have never met before, and will be guided along the way as they navigate marriage to a total stranger.

Their first meeting shocked viewers, who could not believe what they were seeing. From some thinking Lindsey accidentally called Mark “Bill”, to him telling her people call him “The Shark”, their wedding was full of confusion.

So who are Lindsey and Mark, what are their occupations and where are they from?

Who are Lindsey and Mark?

Lindsey Georgoulis, 34, is a nurse from Boston, Massachusetts, who drew inspiration for love from her grandparents.

They have been married for more than 70 years, and with Lindsey having learned a lot from past relationships, she now knows what she wants. She is also confident that she knows what she brings to the table.

She firmly believes that the experts will be able to find her not just a man, but a partner in life.

Mark Maher, aka “Mark The Shark”, on the other hand, is 37 and has wanted to be married his entire life.

He’s been on multiple dating apps, but meeting women who aren’t ready to be a wife is frustrating for him. Mark even applied to be on Married at First Sight the last time the experts were in Boston!

Get to know the MAFS couple

Lindsey holds on tight, and sometimes says things “with no filter”. While only child Mark was described as generous, kind and “totally loyal” by his friends and family, and says he can sometimes be too much as he goes all in.

Describing herself as an adventurer, explorer and free spirit on Facebook, the show My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a favorite for Lindsey, who told Mark the show is her “life” at the altar.

Mark is a sales manager at CycleBar, where he began working in November 2021. As per his LinkedIn, he has a demonstrated history of working in the health wellness and fitness industry.

With a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from Johnson & Wales University, he is also the CEO and founder of watch company Switch Ups.

Their wedding day explored

They wrote their own vows to each other on their wedding day. Lindsey said she would bring excitement to his life, and wants to make their family a priority. Asking him to cherish her, he responded: “I will.”

Mark said: “I feel I’ve searched for a wife my whole entire life. I’ve looked all over for you. I can appreciate you’ve taken a leap of faith on this journey to find love with me today. I promise to show you love you never felt was possible.”

Then things got slightly awkward when Mark put the ring on Lindsey, when she said she “wanted it to hurt a little”. When he told her that the ring was never coming off, she agreed, saying it was never going to.

Despite their wedding day going well, including what appeared to be a passionate kiss between strangers, Mark later exclaimed that Lindsey has a lot of energy.

