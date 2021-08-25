Who is Alexis Conomou? Inside MAFS 2021 star's modelling career!











Alexis is amongst several singletons hoping to find their match on their wedding day – by meeting on E4’s Married at First Sight.

The most daring dating show – perhaps ever?! – is almost here and the wedding bells are only a short while away for eight couples.

After meeting face-to-face for the very first time at the altar, Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio helping them.

We took a sneaky peek at Alexis’ Insta to find out everything you need to know about the London-based model…

Married at First Sight Season 6 | Alexis Conomou

Who is Alexis Conomou?

Alexis is a 28-year-old model currently living in London.

She describes herself as “bold, lively and incredibly strong”, but has said that she can sometimes be misjudged for being opinionated and territorial.

She has been single for two years as she wanted to work on herself.

However, now Alexis says that she is ready to make the space and time for a man who she hopes will be her last.

Why did Alexis decide to sign up for MAFS?

Alexis said: “I’ve applied to this to find the good guy, to find someone genuine and someone who wants commitment.

“I give my all and I’m very supportive. I’m looking for someone on my wavelength and I want someone who is going to take the reins a little bit.”

She also “wants a best friend kind of relationship as she’s never had that before”, as well as an ambitious, well-educated, family-orientated husband.

She said that he needs to be understanding, compassionate, and affectionate, and must know how to communicate and be in touch with his emotions.

Alexis also admitted that she is used to meeting “bums who don’t know what they want” – which is the reason why she stepped out of her comfort zone on the search for the love of her life!

She even joked: “My friends and family think I’m absolutely crazy for taking part in this experiment.”

Meet Alexis on Instagram

Alexis often shares snaps of her modelling photoshoots, and travelling.

Revealing in her Instagram bio that she believes in “God’s Plan”, she also proudly states that she is a freelance model, who is into “business”.

The “explorer” regularly goes to London Fashion Week events – and is followed by comedian Mo Gilligan and musician Ms Banks on Instagram!

Viewers may recognise Alexis already, whether it is from her Instagram presence – she has 14.4K followers – or through her successful career.

She has travelled the globe, from Sweden, North Africa, to Morocco, Madrid, Paris, Cyprus and Marbella!

