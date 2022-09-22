









Married At First Sight is back in 2022 with a brand new season. The show first began airing in Denmark but now airs in the UK, USA and Australia. The USA series is onto its 15th season on Lifetime. Fans are following the journeys of Lindy and Miguel, Stacia and Nate, Krysten and Mitch, Alexis and Justin and Morgan and Binh every Wednesday.

Guiding the couples along their blind marriage experience is Dr Pia Holec. Fans want to know more about who Dr Pia is and what happened to Dr Viviana Coles. So, let’s find out more about the show’s doctors. Episode 12 saw Dr Pia hand out some helpful advice…

Married at First Sight S15 E12 – Lifetime

Dr Pia on Married At First Sight

Dr Pia Holec appears on MAFS season 15 on Lifetime in 2022.

She visits Stacia and Nate during episode 12 and wants to help the couples with trust and intimacy in their marriages.

Pastor Calvin Roberson, the show’s marriage counsellor, explains that Dr Pia is following up with some of the couples and has been given all the background information on the pairs’ current struggles.

Where is Dr Viviana on MAFS?

Dr Viviana Coles left MAFS before season 15 began. She was an expert on the show for seasons 9 to 14.

She still works as a relationship and sex therapist and is Houston-based per Cheat Sheet.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she is “America’s Intimacy Expert” and can be found with 131K followers @doctorviviana.

Get to know Dr Pia Holec

Dr Pia Holec is a psychologist, sex therapist, relationship guru and speaker per her Instagram bio.

She can be found on Instagram with over 7K followers @sexdrpia.

On June 22nd 2022, Dr Pia took to IG to share that she was joining the cast of MAFS for season 15: “I was approached by @mafslifetime to be a guest expert on the upcoming season! I’m super excited to share this experience with you. I really enjoyed mixing things up with the couples and bringing my direct, no bs, skills-based approach to the show”.

Dr Pia often takes to her Instagram page to share sexual advice and tips as well as addressing many common relationship issues that people experience.

View Instagram Post

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON LIFETIME ON WEDNESDAYS AT 8PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK