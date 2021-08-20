Who is fitness model Adam Aveling? Meet Married at First Sight 2021 star!











Married at First Sight UK is almost here, and wedding bells are a short while away for eight couples who will first meet at the altar.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

Adam is amongst several singletons who are hoping to find their match on their wedding day – kind of like going on a blind date, but to your wedding.

We got to know hunky fitness model Adam a bit more, by exploring his Instagram (he travels a lot), and getting his career and age down to a T.

Who is Adam Aveling?

Adam Aveling is a 26-year-old electrician and professional fitness model from Doncaster.

He is around 5ft 10″.

Donny boy Adam has never had time to find himself a proper partner dividing most of his time between work and the gym.

He is extremely competitive, and for the right person, he claims he would not only make time for them but would work hard at the marriage to ensure that it is successful.

Not only is he confident and charming, but his friends also say that he has an impeccable sense of humour and that he will be brilliant on TV.

Why did Adam want to be on Married at First Sight?

Adam said: “I’m forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I’m only going to take positives from it. Hopefully, I’ll find the right one.”

He has also said that he has been single for seven years and that he is hoping to find his dream person who is bubbly, he clicks with and someone he can have a good laugh with!

Adam said that the worst thing to see at the end of the aisle would be someone who is not smiling, unhappy and not having a good time. He joked that the one reason someone would not want to marry him would be because they “might have to come second to the gym.”

He has a super positive outlook on life and is super relaxed when it comes to his preferences. His ideal match would have nice eyes and be naturally pretty. Alongside that, they must be ambitious, spontaneous and positive.

Adam loves pushing himself, being challenged, and trying new things, so wants to see if his potential partner can challenge him in a new way.

Reports confirm that Adam has already said ‘I do’ on the show, with a show insider revealing to The Sun:

He’s already tied the knot on the show with most of his family there – but he’s got a huge family and because of filming restrictions some of them will have to watch it on TV! He’s moving into the flat with the other contestants this week and will doubtless be popular with everyone because he’s so much fun.

But did you know this isn’t the first time Adam has made a television appearance? He was in fact part of the dating show ‘Back to Mine’ in 2019 where he was branded a ‘real character’ on the show.

Adam is a professional fitness model

Adam is a professional fitness model and has even taken part in Miami Pro! He is a fitness enthusiast and gives online sessions on workouts and exercise.

He also shares fitness tips and knowledge on his YouTube channel to his 67 subscribers!

