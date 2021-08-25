Who is Jordon Mundell? MAFS 2021 star's age and Instagram explored!











Jordon is amongst several singletons hoping to find their match on their wedding day – by meeting on E4’s Married at First Sight.

Probably the most daring show of all time, Married at First Sight UK is almost here, and the wedding bells are only a short while away.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

Viewers can get the lowdown on personal trainer Jordon, who Reality Titbit has been getting to know on Instagram.

BELOW DECK MED: Who is Terez Lauren? Meet the charter guest!

Married at First Sight Season 6 | Jordon

Who is Jordon Mundell?

Jordon is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Cardiff.

He is described as a gentle and very positive soul, although he says that’s not often how people perceive him!

Official Trailer: "Burger Truck Brawl" | Now Streaming on discovery+ | OWN

PT Jordon is looking for someone with whom he can raise the family he never had. Don’t you just love him already?

Jordon has had a religious upbringing from his grandmother, and therefore has strong traditions and values, with a belief in God and spirituality. He would love to bring his partner home to meet his grandmother!

Why did Jordon sign up for Married at First Sight?

Jordon said: “My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about myself that I didn’t know before. I want to become stronger as a person and to walk away with a partner and some new friends.”

In a partner, Jordon is looking for someone with beautiful eyes, beautiful teeth, really well-spoken, quite chilled out and naturally beautiful.

He also joked that although he hasn’t got a foot fetish, nice toes go a long way with him, and he added nobody wants to share a bed with crocodile toes! How interesting!

For Jordon, the worst thing he could possibly see at the end of the aisle is a woman with a hairy moustache!

FIRST TIME MUM: Why did Ferne McCann and Jack Padgett split?

Meet Jordon Mundell on Instagram

Jordon said: “I’m a good person to get married to because I can cook, I can clean, I take care of myself, and I’ve got a good sense of humour”.

He added that being “loyal” is just how he is, before revealing that he thinks loyalty is “what every woman needs”.

Let’s look through his Instagram to spot any cooking… It does look like he enjoys scrubbing up for a day or night out, but no sign of the kitchen yet!

Holidays with the lads are definitely one of his favourite hobbies, as well as taking in a breath-taking landscape, such as at Three Cliffs Bay.

Jordon also has a sleeve covering one arm, and appears to have a muscley physique, suggesting that a lot of his time is spent working out.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON E4 FROM AUGUST 30

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK