In season 14 of Married At First Sight, five stranger couples wed in Boston, Massachusetts, before jetting off to Puerto Rico for their honeymoon. Let’s discover what couples from season 14 of Married At First Sight are still together.

Of the five couples that got married, four chose to stay with their partner on Decision Day. Although as the glitz and glamour of reality TV faded away, even more couples decided to call it quits.

Each duo had eight weeks to get to know their partner before Decision Day came, but could they all stick it out that long? Let’s take a look at the show and beyond…

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Lifetime

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman

Collette and Ellman called for a divorce after just 12 days of marriage. This means they had one of the shortest marriages on the show.

The pair made their very own Decision Day and opted to divorce. Throughout season 14, Chris felt Alyssa wasn’t putting effort in and decided that having no physical attraction was the problem.

Chris revealed in a Where Are They Now special that he’s been speaking to another Married At First Sight alumni. Chris was referring to Olivia Cornu from season 11’s New Orleans show. He revealed that they had talked a “little bit online” but he was in the process of flying her up to Boston.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Georgoulis and Maher’s relationship was turbulent and Lindsey often told Mark to get his head out of his phone. Despite their explosive fights, and many challenges the duo gave their marriage a shot when it came to Decision Day.

Although, just five months later in the season’s reunion special, Mark revealed they had a turbulent breakup. Maher stated: “It was some of the worst arguments I’ve ever had in my life.” However, Michael has since expressed on Instagram that he has no regrets and is grateful for the experience.

Lindsey has since left Boston to move to California and continues to work as a nurse.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency

The pair decided to remain married on Decision Day, despite finding it hard to get out of the friend zone.

However, it was later revealed they separated just two weeks after filming ended. Michael revealed at the reunion special that he asked Jasmina for a divorce: “I straight up told her, I said, ‘I don’t feel like I’m getting anything from this.’”

Jasmina also felt she put more effort into the relationship and revealed that if “he didn’t ask me for it [the divorce], I was going to.”

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode decided to stay together on Decision Day. However, after one year of marriage, the couple announced their split in November 2022.

The duo shared a joint statement on Instagram which read: “After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. However, this was not an easy decision to make. We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that, at this time, our privacy is respected.”

Although, that wasn’t the end of the road for the duo. Less than a month later, the pair appeared to have reunited as they went on vacation together in December 2022. The lovebirds have been together ever since as Dickerson and Goode often shared loved-up snaps on their Instagram.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

Noi Phommasak decided to stick with Steve Moy when it came to Decision Day. The duo appeared to be very happy together and Steve even got down on one knee and re-proposed to his wife. However, Noi had underlying worries about their financial situation with Steve being jobless.

Eventually, in July 2022 the couple took to Instagram to announce their split. Noi shared a stunning bikini photo with the savage caption: “Divorce feels good.”

Sadly Noi’s dog Sushi passed away following the premiere of season 14.