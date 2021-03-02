Who is MC Fredstar from Teen First Dates? Get to know Ella's rapper date!











The world of dating might be new to teens on E4’s First Dates, but MC Fredstar is experienced in one thing – rapping.

He was introduced in the second episode of the First Date spin-off, which sees a group of teenagers enter a Manchester restaurant for a blind date.

Dating Ella on Teen First Dates, MC Fredstar was instantly searched for by viewers who wanted to find out more about his music career.

So, who is MC Fredstar on Teen First Dates? Let’s get to know the Bristol rapper, and try to track him and Ella down on Instagram.

Who is MC Fredstar?

MC Fredstar, who is actually called Freddie, is a rapper from Bristol.

He is also a barber, and wants to meet someone who sees him for himself, rather than what he does for a living.

The 18-year-old has been working on music for years.

MC Fredstar and Ella’s date raps up

Freddie is matched with Ella, a student and fitness enthusiast from Exeter.

Both 18, they both seem to hit it off straight away.

Ella is even treated to a rap from MC Fredstar himself – despite him usually saying no when girls message him to get on the guestlist before his events!

They talk constantly, and Ella – who is studying to become a teacher – reveals she taught herself the periodic table by rapping.

So it looks like they have quite a lot in common…

Are MC Fredstar and Ella together?

It is not known if Freddie and Ella are in a relationship

But what we do know is that the couple wanted to see each other again…

At the end of their date, they went out for more drinks!

