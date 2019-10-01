University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Jamie’s Meat-Free Meals is proving to be one of his best series to date, with fans loving how quick, simple and easy-to-master his vegetarian dishes are.

And now Jamie is back with another stellar veg recipe which shows just how versatile your greens can be!

Episode 5 (Monday, September 30th) focussed on asparagus, leeks and cauliflower. All are great on their own, but Jamie takes them to new heights with his meal prep.

Here’s how to make Jamie Oliver’s asparagus quiche from the episode!

Ingredients

This recipe isn’t too tricky but will require a few ingredients for the two core elements: The dough and the quiche filling.

You will need 125 g of plain flour, 125 g of wholemeal flour and 125g of cold unsalted butter for the dough.

For the quiche filling you will need 7 large eggs, 1 kilogram of asparagus, olive oil, 150 g of ricotta cheese and 150 g of mature cheddar cheese.

And of course salt and pepper to season the whole lot!

How to make the dough

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees or 350 Fahrenheit.

Step 2: Dice up the cold butter and chuck it in with the two types of flour in a mixing bowl. Add a pinch of salt for seasoning.

Step 3: Mix in the butter with the flour and salt until it resembles breadcrumbs – don’t overdo it though, you want it to be crumbly!

Step 4: Make a well in the middle of the bowl and add one of the eggs, two tablespoons of water and then bring the dough together into a ball. Start by using a fork but move to using your hands.

Step 5: When the dough is combined place it between two sheets of greaseproof paper, flatten into a disc (1.5 cm thick) and place in the fridge. Chill for half an hour.

Step 6: Roll out the dough between the sheets of greaseproof paper, then use it to line a 25cm tart tin. Prick the bottom of the pastry with a fork and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Making the quiche filling

Step 1: Halve the asparagus – using only the fresh tips.

Step 2: Beat the 6 remaining eggs in a bowl with salt and pepper. Then add the ricotta and grate the cheddar into the mix. Add thyme leaves to your taste.

Step 3: Chop the asparagus in any which way and add in to the egg mix.

Step 4: Pour the egg, cheese and asparagus filling into the tart case. Bake for 40 minutes and voilà!

WATCH JAMIE’S MEAT-FREE MEALS MONDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

