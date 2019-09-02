Meat Free Meals: How to make Jamie Oliver's vegetarian cottage pie!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Since the 1990’s Jamie Oliver has been carving out his career in cooking. He was even awarded an MBE for his contributions in 2003.

The celebrity chef is the second best-selling British author behind J.K. Rowling and from his 15-minute meals to his Italian Christmas, Jamie’s always serving up some of the best cooking programmes TV can offer.

In 2019, in keeping with the times, Jamie’s opted for an alternative programme Jamie’s Meat-Free Meals, which airs on Channel 4.

Episode 1 aired on September 2nd and saw Jamie make a meat-free cottage pie.

Ingredients for your meat-free cottage pie

To create Jamie’s vegetarian take on a classic, here’s what you’ll need…

2 tablespoons of olive oil

3 sprigs of rosemary

1 swede

half a celeriac

2 washed leeks

a pinch of cumin seeds

1.2kg potatoes

10g dried porcini mushrooms

600ml boiling water

1 red onion

1 tsp marmite or vegemite

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 tin of lentils

a knob of butter (for mashed potatoes)

salt and pepper

a dash of milk (for mashed potatoes)

How to make the cottage pie

This Great British classic is brimming with caramelised root veg and hearty flavours. Here’s how to rustle up this stunning meat-free dinner…

Step 1: Grab a large casserole pan and put it onto a medium heat. Then, add some olive oil and the sprigs of rosemary. After one minute remove the rosemary.

Now, chop up the veg including the swede, celeriac and leeks. Add them to the pan as well as the cumin.

Boil the potatoes in salted water. Then, add the dried porcini mushrooms to 600 ml boiling water in a blender. Leave to infuse then add one red onion and the Marmite or Vegemite. Lastly, add three tablespoons of tomato puree and give it a whizz.

Now, pour the gravy over the vegetables and add a tin of lentils and mix. Loosen with water and let it cook down for 20 minutes.

Mash the potatoes with butter, seasoning and milk. Then top the cottage pie with the mashed potato. Lastly, put it in the oven for 30 minutes at 190 degrees Celcius.

