The Alone narrator on Channel 4, Tony Hirst, was on two popular soaps before he voiced over the new survival reality TV series. The 11-person cast was dropped into the wilderness with no camera crew, preparing to be the last one standing to win £100,000. Let’s get to know Alone’s narrator and voiceover, Tony Hirst.

For six weeks, we will see the Alone cast face treacherous conditions in the new reality show, which has an eerie similarity to the franchise, Hunger Games. Along the way, we can hear a familiar voice narrating the wild events. The 56-year-old voiceover is none other than a Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actor.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Meet the Alone narrator

The Alone narrator is Tony Hirst. He does the voice-over on the survival reality series, which sees the cast discover the first signs of bears and wolves, and race to put up shelters and light fires before the sun sets.

He is an English actor, theatre director and narrator best known for playing Mike Barnes on the soap opera Hollyoaks and in Coronation Street as Paul Kershaw, the love interest of Eileen Grimshaw.

The narrator is a father of two, to daughter Katie, and son Jack. His Mancunian accent is all because he grew up in Manchester. Alone is not his first rodeo as a voiceover, as Tony narrated Discovery Channel‘s How It’s Made.

Channel 4 voice-over is an actor

Tony Hirst has been acting since 1991. His acting roles include Mike Barnes from Hollyoaks, Martin Gooch from The Ghost Squad, and Steve Kingsley from Holby City. He first appeared as a fireman called Paul on Coronation Street.

Paul returned to Coronation Street as a regular character in October 2011 but left in 2013. He has narrated TV documentaries like Blueprint for Disaster since 2005, as well as The Garage, Smash Lab, and How It’s Made since 2001.

In 2014, Tony Hirst was the voice over for two seasons of Food Factory and in 2015 narrated season 1 of Home Factory both on Discovery Science. That’s not all, as the actor also narrates Benefits Street.

Tony’s partner and family

Tony’s partner is Sue Colgrave. They have two children, actress Kate Colgrave Pope and actor son Jack Colgrave Hirst. Sue is a British theatre director, acting coach, and third year module leader at Italia Conti Acting.

Their daughter Kate has been on EastEnders, Silent Witness, and Holby City.Their son, Jack, was born in April 1990 in London, England, and has been in All Is True, Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale and The Terror.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

WATCH ALONE ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM