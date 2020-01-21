Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Eighteen cooking enthusiasts foraging through an edible world for ingredients? It doesn’t sound like any ordinary TV show, that’s for sure.

But, Crazy Delicious, and it’s almost 100% edible set, is coming to our screens from Tuesday, January 21st 2020. Each week three contestants will go head to head to create stunning and creative dishes.

Channel 4 is bringing something totally different to the table with its brand new cooking series Crazy Delicious. Carla Hall stars in the show alongside chefs Heston Blumenthal and Niklas Ekstedt. So, let’s meet Carla’s husband!

Who is Carla?

Carla Hall is one of the three ‘Food Gods’ featured on brand new Channel 4 cooking competition Crazy Delicious.

The 55-year-old was born in Nashville, Tennessee and originally worked as an accountant, then a runway model before moving into cooking.

In 2001 Carla opened her own catering company which is now named Alchemy by Carla Hall.

She was selected to take part in Top Chef in 2008 as a contestant and was a runner up to Hosea Rosenberg.

Carla Hall – husband

Carla Hall is a married woman. She met her husband, Matthew Lyons, via Match.com at the age of 42.

The soul food enthusiast resides in D.C. with Matthew. The pair have been married since 2006.

According to Bravotv.com, Carla was pressurised by her mother to find a partner after she turned 40: “My mother would call me every Saturday, saying, ‘Carla, are you going out? Are you going to church? Are you doing anything? Going to the grocery store?'”

Do Carla and Matthew have kids?

It doesn’t look as though Carla has had children of her own.

However, she is a stepmother to Noah, Matthew’s son from a previous relationship.

Carla takes to Instagram on the regular. Find her under the handle @carlaphall. She has around 370,000 followers. However, it seems that she prefers to keep her private life private, as very few photos of herself and her immediate family feature on her feed.

