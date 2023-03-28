Celebrity Hunted 2023’s cast sees a group of famous fugitives take on the hunters for Stand Up To Cancer. From Saffron Barker to Ed Gamble, a total of ten contestants are getting ready to run in Celebrity Hunted season 5 cast.

The ten celebrities will attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a new crack team of hunters try and hunt them down. Former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel will be hot on their tail…

With faces recognizable across the UK, will they be able to remain undetected? Reality Titbit has rounded up the ten stars from YouTube, Strictly Come Dancing, and more, set to join the Celebrity Hunted cast.

Meet Celebrity Hunted 2023 cast

Celebrity Hunted’s 2023 contestants come from all walks of the media world. None of them have taken part in a challenge like this before, but the Celebrity Hunted 2023 cast involves:

Saffron Barker was on Strictly

Saffron Barker is entering as a Celebrity Hunted 2023 contestant after her Strictly stint in 2019, where she placed ninth. She’s hoping to place a lot higher on the Channel 4 series while she tries to run with Bobby!

As for Nicola and Nikesh, they are a couple hoping to escape from the hunters, while Katya and Aimee are best friends. Ed and James are both co-hosts of the podcast Off Menu, so they already work well together.

Nik and Eva are known collectively as The Speakmans, are British writers, therapists, life coaches, and TV presenters. You may recognize the parents of two from their regular appearances on This Morning!

Who are the hunters on Celebrity Hunted?

Lisa Theaker is the Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police leading the team, which is formed of over 20 hunters. This includes Special Heads of Ops Marc Cananur and Deputy Ray Howard.

The previous Hunted chiefs include Ben ‘Sherlock’ Owen, Peter ‘Bleks’ Bleksley, and Brett Lovegrove. In the Celebrity Hunted season 5 cast, ground hunters include Fay, George, Jordan, and more. HQ hunter Adara is also involved!

