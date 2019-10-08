Meet comedian Jayde Adams - the Snackmasters host has a famous boyfriend!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 released a brand new programme in 2019 where we get to find out how our favourite snacks are made. Snackmasters sees top chefs go head to head to recreate the UK’s best-loved treats.

The show, presented by Fred Sirieix, kicked off from October 1st 2019 and airs every Tuesday at 9:15 pm.

Also hosting the show is comedian Jayde Adams. Jayde shows viewers around the snack factories while Fred is more involved with the competing chefs.

So, let’s get to know snack connoisseur and comedian Jayde Adams…

Jayde Adams – the comedian on tour

As of October 2019 Jayde is currently on tour.

Jayde’s website ‘ilovejaydeadams.com’ has more details on her show. She writes: “Proud Bristolian and multi award-winning comedian Jayde Adams is touring her 5 star Edinburgh 2019 show, The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face“.

Jayde’s first tour date is November 24th 2019 in Leeds. She then spans the whole country from Maidenhead to Norwich. And her final date is on April 26th 2020 in her hometown of Bristol.

Who is Jayde’s boyfriend?

They say that opposites attract, but not in Jayde’s case as her boyfriend is also a comedian.

Jayde is in a relationship with Rich Wilson who The List described as a “woke, feminist geezer”.

Rich is the host of the Insane in the Men Brain podcast which covers the topic of mens’ mental health.

How did Jayde get into comedy?

Although many would agree that 34-year-old Jayde is hilarious, there’s actually a more serious story to how she got into comedy.

She says that the death of her younger sister gave her the fearlessness she needed to become a comedian. Speaking to The Telegraph, Jayde said: “Losing Jenna was the most horrendous thing I’ve ever experienced, but five years on I can see that it also shaped who I am.”

It looks as though 2019 has been Jayde’s year to shed the sequins and become ‘a serious comedian’ as she dons her trademark black turtleneck and shares socially important posts on Instagram.

