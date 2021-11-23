Meet Crystelle from Bake Off's family, is she married?











The Great British Bake Off final is here and fans are thrilled! After eleven weeks of challenges, the twelve contestants are down to just three of the top bakers from the series.

Crystelle Pereira, Giuseppe Dell’Anno, and Will ‘Chigs’ Chirag will face off in the Bake Off final.

Reality Titbit has delved into the life of finalist Crystelle Pereira so let’s find out about her family life and interesting heritage.

Who is Crystelle Pereira?

Crystelle Pereira is a 26-year-old client relationship manager. She has a keen interest in travelling and trying different foods from around the world.

She began seriously baking only three years ago and loves fusing spices from the places she has visited into her bakes.

Crystelle is also an enthusiastic singer, having kept herself busy over lockdown with her online choir.

Crystelle’s family life explored

Bake Off finalist Crystelle lives with her parents and sisters in North London. In her Bake Off bio, Crystelle is described as having a “wonderfully diverse heritage.”

Born in Northwest London to Kenyan born, Portuguese-Goan parents she brings her heritage into her bakes.

Crystelle is the youngest of three daughters, and she was also the chief taster as she helped her mother prepare family meals.

It was revealed on The Great British Bake Off that Crystelle has not been able to see her Nana Julia for over a year, but she incorporates spices from her rich heritage into her creations. In the first episode of the popular baking show, she included jaggery (which is a sweetener) sent by her nan from Goa in her sponge.

Crystelle has not revealed much about her dating life on The Great British Bake Off or on her social media pages. It appears that the amateur baker is not married and currently single.

Crystelle’s family persuaded her to apply for Bake Off

According to The Sun, Crystelle was persuaded to apply for this series of The Great British Bake Off by her two older sisters.

She said that she never expected to be accepted onto the show, and when she received the phone call of approval she was in complete disbelief. Crystelle even called producers back to double-check to make sure she had not misheard.

