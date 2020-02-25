Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebs Go Dating has returned for a brand new series yesterday (Monday, February 24th) bringing a new line-up of celebrities.

On the E4 show, each celeb uses the help of matchmakers Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson from the Dating Agency to find them a suitable date.

One of the celebrities looking for love is EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney who has two twin daughters from a previous relationship.

So who are Dean Gaffney’s daughters? Here’s everything you need to know about them, including age, career, Instagram and more.

Meet Dean Gaffney’s daughters

The Celebs Go Dating star has twin daughters from his former partner Sarah Burge. They are called Charlotte and Chloe Burge.

Dean started dating his ex when they were just 15 years old but ended their relationship in 2015 after being together for 22 years. The two have never been married.

Charlotte and Chloe Burge: Age

Charlotte and Chloe were born on July 17th, 1996. They turned 23 years old last year.

Their dad Dean always makes sure to congratulate them on their birthdays with a sweet Instagram post. He calls them their “Dolly’s” which is pretty adorable in our opinion.

Charlotte and Chloe Burge: Instagram

We found Charlotte and Chloe on Instagram.

Their accounts are private but you can still give them a follow. Find them under the handles of @chloeaburge and @charlotteburge_.

Charlotte and Chloe Burge: Career

On her Instagram profile, Chloe says she works at the PR department of fashion retail company PrettyLittleThing.

Charlotte’s career is unknown, but we think she works in the fashion or beauty sector as well.

Plus, their mother Sarah Burge is a beauty consultant and owns her own salon SDB Beauty Therapy in Guildford. You can find the salon on Instagram here.

