Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Flirty Dancing is a welcome addition to our screens as dating looks to have turned into nothing more than swiping left or right in 2019.

The Channel 4 show is hosted by Diversity frontman Ashley Banjo. Flirty Dancing sees couples go on a blind date. Unlike conventional first dates, the Flirty Dancing couples are not allowed to talk, they simply have to perform their half of a dance routine.

Flirty Dancing series 2 kicked off from Friday, November 8th at 8 pm. The 2019 season is set to run for six episodes as well as a Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special.

Episode 5 of Flirty Dancing series 2 aired on December 6th 2019. So let’s meet Lily on Instagram!

Flirty Dancing – episode 5

Using a modern twist on the classic song ‘You’re The One That I Want’, Ashley Banjo created a sensual, tender and intimate dance for a potential couple in Flirty Dancing episode 5.

For the first time, 23-year-old Lily, from the Isle of Wight, and 22-year-old Jake from Manchester danced together in London. The pair both had a good headstart as they both teach dance for work.

Seven and a half years had passed since Lily had been on a first date and with a background in hip-hop dance, Jake wasn’t fully versed in dancing with a partner.

WAS IT LOVE: Flirty Dancing: Which season 2 couples are still together today?

Meet Lily George on Instagram

Lily is on Instagram with over 650 followers @lilyslook_.

Viewers got to meet 23-year-old Lily during episode 5 of Flirty Dancing who explained how she was born with symbrachydactyly. Some of Lily’s fingers are smaller than others on one of her hands.

However, she didn’t let this get the better of her and threw herself into Flirty Dancing.

Lily is clearly a fan of a good Instagram post and often takes to social media to share photos of everything from her stylish outfits to makeup-free selfies.

MEET THE CREW: Flirty Dancing 2019: Meet the couples on Insta – Kerry, Nife, Shaun, Jordan!

WATCH FLIRTY DANCING SERIES 2 ON FRIDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK