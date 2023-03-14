Fred’s Last Resort is coming to E4, with a brand new cast for us to meet, and of course, we’ve got a list of the 12 contestants on the show, along with their Instagrams.

The E4 show will see Fred attempting to train 12 raw recruits in the art of high-end hotel service. He’ll be giving the young adults the career opportunity of a lifetime and the one who impresses the most will win a year-long work placement alongside £10,000.

We take a closer look into Fred Siriex‘s new show and the 12 hopeful contestants.

Meet Fred’s Last Resort contestants on Instagram

Below are the 12 cast members starring in Fred’s Last Resort and their Instagrams.

Tom, 21, from Wiltshire – @tom_agri638 Dippy, 18, from Cardiff – @dippyyyyy Levi, 19, from Rotherham – @levi.khannn Heather, 23, from Brighton – @heatherelizabethcomedy Francesca, 20, from London Lance, 24, from Luton – @2mwad Sammi, 23, from Manchester – @sammiicook Mollie, 21, from Bristol Lacey, 26, from Hertfordshire – @lacemartin Orlagh, 21, from Chesire Jackson, 27, from Blackpool – @jacksonhulme Pawel, 22, from Manchester – @pawel1712

Where was the show filmed?

Fred’s Last Resort was filmed in the South of France during the 2022 Summer season, meaning the cast of Brits would have traveled over for filming.

Fred himself hails from Limoges, a city in southwest France. He trained to work in a Michelin-star restaurant in France before moving to London.

Since his move to London, he’s become a fan favorite featuring on First Dates and Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip.

When does Fred’s Last Resort air?

Fred’s Last Resort debuts on E4 on March 14 at 9 pm.

Episode 2 will air on Wednesday, March 15, and 9 pm, and episodes will air every Tuesday and Wednesday after that.

The show will have 8 episodes in total, with the final episode set to air on April 5.

WATCH FRED’S LAST RESORT ON E4 FROM MARCH 14