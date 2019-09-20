Meet Gogglebox's Helena Worthington whose baby "followed through" on TV!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Who’d have thought that in the 21st century one of our many past times would be chilling out in front of the telly watching other people watch TV?

Well, that’s what’s going down and Channel 4’s Gogglebox is so popular the show is onto its tenth series.

While some families have left the show, new ones have joined. So, let’s get to know one of the newer telly-watching families from Gogglebox series 14.

The Worthington family welcomed a new generation in 2019 in the form of Helena’s adorable baby boy.

Gogglebox: Who are The Worthingtons?

The Worthington family is made up of Alison, George, their daughter Helena and her baby, Erwin.

The family joined Gogglebox in 2017 for series 10 and hail from Salford, Manchester.

Episode 2 of Gogglebox 2019 saw Alison shed a tear over the bond between a mother and her children. Helena entered the room where her parents were having a deep chat and jokingly said: “Don’t, I haven’t slept”.

Gogglebox: Helena, Twitter and her baby

On March 16th 2019, Helena took to Twitter to address some comments people were making about her pregnancy.

She wrote: “FYI – not that this should matter! I am not 18 I am 29 and my baby does have a father, but I wish to keep that side of my life private. If a young woman has children from an accidental pregnancy, they do not deserve to be sl*t-shamed by anyone especially other women!”

Helena’s baby, Erwin, was born on August 27th 2019, she described him as a “total heartbreaker”.

And while Erwin’s father’s identity hadn’t yet been revealed, Helena shared an adorable snap of father and newborn son on Twitter just a day after the baby’s arrival.

Erwin looks to be the main attraction of the Worthington family on Gogglebox with Helena remarking in episode 1:

I’ve just changed him but as soon as I’ve sat down he’s gone and done a fart and followed through.

Helena’s mum, Alison, responded: “Well he’s a bloke, what more can you expect.”

Having a nap on nana Alison’s blanket ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3rSTAGfk6 — Helena Gogglebox (@helenaworthingt) September 20, 2019

Is Helena on Instagram?

Yes! Helena is on Instagram and Twitter.

The Gogglebox 2019 star can be found under the handle @helenaworthington. She has around 900 followers on Instagram and over 4,000 on Twitter (@helenaworthingt).

From her social media accounts, it’s clear to see that Helena is a huge cat lover and avid badge collector.

