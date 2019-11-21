University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It is back on Channel 4 with a brand new season. Commence the upcycling!

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien have returned to co-present the new series, with some special guests along the way.

One of such is motorcycle repairer, Guy Willison.

So, who is Guy? And what is his connection to the show?

Who is Guy Willison?

Guy Willison is a London-born bespoke motorcycle builder.

He is mostly known for his work alongside Find It, Fix It, Flog It’s lead presenter, Henry Cole. Henry and Guy worked together before on The Motorbike Show.

Guy and Henry first met when Guy was working in despatch as a mechanic and a tuner. They then decided to team up to found Gladstone Motorcycles in 2013.

From what we found, Guy has no social media profiles. He’s totally off the radar!

5Four Motorcycles

More recently, Guy has ventured solo and set up his own company called 5Four Motorcycles.

The company is named after his call sign while he worked as a despatch rider.

5Four Motorcycles produces and restores limited edition motorcycles. Their work has been in the press recently, as they collaborated with Honda in September 2019 to produce a limited-edition Honda CB1100 RS.

