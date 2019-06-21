Meet Jamie and Rebekah Vardy from Celebrity Gogglebox!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back and better than ever with an array of hilarious celebs commenting on the UK’s TV shows.

From Rylan Clark and his mum to Nick Grimshaw and his niece, there’s a huge variety of famous faces snuggled up on the sofa.

The 2019 series kicked off from June 14th on Channel 4 and brought with it a footballing legend.

So, who are Jamie and Rebekah Vardy from Celebrity Gogglebox? Here’s everything you need to know…

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who are Jamie and Rebekah Vardy?

Jamie Vardy is a famous UK footballer.

He plays as a Striker for Leicester City and is also on the England national team.

Jamie joined Leicester City in 2012 and the England team in 2015.

The 32-year-old was born in Sheffield, England and married his wife Rebekah in 2015.

Rebekah is 37 years old and is said to have worked as a nightclub promoter when the pair met. She also took part in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2017.

The couple looks to be very happy together posting to Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary and calling each other their “soulmate”.

You can follow Jamie on Instagram here and Rebekah is also on social media – @beckyvardy.

Do Jamie and Rebekah Vardy have children?

As well as their pet pug who appears on the Gogglebox sofa with them, Jamie and Rebekah have more responsibility together in the form of their three children.

Jamie and Rebekah have two children together – a son and a daughter – and Jamie also has a son from a previous marriage.

He also has two step-children from a previous marriage.

Who else is on Celebrity Gogglebox 2019?

Taking to their sofas each Friday night is a whole host of famous faces.

Little Mix will be commentating on the UK’s TV schedule as well as boxing legends Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr.

Actors Laurence and Emilia Fox, Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, Stanley Johnson and Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo are also on the cast list.

Other celeb Goggleboxers include Denise Van Outen and her fiance Ted Boxshall, All Saints Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt and Kelly Osbourne and her two best friends.

