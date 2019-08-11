Meet Jermaine and Alice Pennant - first Celebs Go Dating therapy couple!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebs Go Dating is a show that’s been going a while now on Channel 4. The hilarious dating series, narrated by Rob Beckett, first aired in 2016.

And with the exit of Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex came two sparkly new dating agents – Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

The show seems to get better and better every year with Rob Beckett’s voice-over getting ever-more savage and Tom Read Wilson handing out innuendos like they’re going out of fashion.

Of course, summer 2019 brings with it a whole new batch of celebs ready to find love including Chloe Sims and Lee Ryan. And why stop there with all the new stuff? Now, Celebs Go Dating has only gone and added couples’ counselling to its portfolio!

Celebs go Dating: Jermaine and Alice

We’ll get to meet Alice Goodwin and Jermaine Pennant during episode 6 of Celebs Go Dating.

They’re the first celebrities to enter the agency doors seeking couples’ therapy. The pair got married in May 2014, which was the third time around for Jermaine.

From what we know of Jermaine’s antics on Celebrity Big Brother 2018, he’s probably been in the dog house a fair few times.

Jermaine was caught trying to flirt with Chloe Ayling in the Big Brother house and left a note saying: “I like you” in her makeup bag.

Jermaine Pennant’s job

Jermaine Pennant is famous for playing football. His career stretched for 20 years, from 1998 to 2018.

In his hey-day, Jermaine was once the most expensive teenage football player going when he was signed by Arsenal for £2 million.

The highlight of Jermaine’s career was in the early 2000’s when he played in the Premier League for Leeds United, Birmingham City and Liverpool.

As a now-ex-Premier League football player, his net worth is around £1.3 million.

What does Alice Goodwin do?

As well as being Jermaine’s partner for eight years, Alice Goodwin is a glamour model.

She was voted Zoo Weekly’s hottest topless babe in 2011 and is a registered member on Babestation.

Alice was scouted in 2008 and her career took off from there. In the days of Page 3, she was a regular model in the papers but today she opts for the digital option, having an Only Fans account on her Instagram profile.

The glamour model has over 320,000 followers on Instagram and 324,000 on Twitter.

