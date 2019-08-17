Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebs Go Dating has a whole new segment in 2019. Not only are Anna and Paul hooking up our favourite single celebrities but they’re also now helping out famous couples.

Jermaine Pennant and Alice Goodwin were the first celebrity couple to seek counselling and next up for therapy is Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie.

Josh, who hails from Bolton and Charlotte, who comes from Newcastle, don’t look to have had the most harmonious relationship.

And that’s where the dating agency comes in! So let’s meet Josh Ritchie from Celebs Go Dating 2019…

Who is Josh from Celebs Go Dating?

Josh made his reality TV debut on the first-ever series of Love Island in 2015.

He was coupled up with Naomi Ball but went on to bag himself third place with Lauren Richardson.

Josh made a name for himself on the show after initially fancying Jessica Hayes but then moving on to Naomi, to finally end up without either girl.

Josh Ritchie on Instagram

The Love Island star has almost a million followers on Instagram and a further 160,000 on Twitter.

Josh often takes to Instagram to share posts of himself wearing BoohooMAN, HERA clothing and advertising The Skinny Food Co.

He’s the owner of 3D Custom Coverings, a wall and ceiling covering company. Josh is clearly putting his skills as a joiner to good use as he’s listed as the lead fitter.

Josh and Charlotte’s relationship

Josh certainly had a reputation as a ladies man before settling down with Geordie Shore’s Charlotte.

He was rumoured to be dating Danielle Armstrong in 2015 and has apparently slept with around 400 women.

Josh and Charlotte began dating in 2018 but it hasn’t been a smooth journey for the pair. Engagements and children have been on the cards for Char and Josh but so has blocking each other’s number, so who knows what the future holds for these two.

