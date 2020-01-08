Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Coach Trip kicked off earlier this week (January 6th) which means there’ll be something juicy on telly to keep us busy for the next few weeks.

The 2020 series is airing on E4 as usual – and has something for everyone from TOWIE stars to Gogglebox favourites to Antony Costa and Simon Webbe from former boy band Blue.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2019 star Adele Roberts has joined this year’s series with her partner Kate Holderness.

So let’s to get know Adele’s partner Kate a bit more, including her age, Instagram, career and more.

Who is Kate Holderness?

Kate Holderness is a 35-year-old actress, born in Preston, Lancashire on February 17th, 1984.

She made her first acting appearance back in 1997, when she starred as a 13-year-old teenager in an episode of Knight School on CITV.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There are twins in Winter Love Island, but who will the boys fancy?

Kate’s career from Emmerdale to Celebrity Coach Trip

Kate had a few minor appearances on ITV’s soap Emmerdale, starting from 2002.

Some of these include playing a receptionist in an episode in 2009 and an estate agent who tried to sell Brook Cottage in 2011.

But Kate’s prominent roles have been as Jamie-Lee in 2013 episodes of Coronation Street and as Catherine Parr in BBC’s Henry VIII and His Six Wives (2016).

In 2017, she reprised her role as Catherine Parr in Channel 5’s mini series Elizabeth I.

Find Kate on Instagram

You can follow Kate on Instagram under the handle of @kateholderness.

She has more than 11,000 followers. Looking at her Instagram feed, she posts regularly and keeps her fans up to date with her professional and personal life.

Kate and Adele share a YouTube channel

Kate and her partner Adele run a mutual YouTube account called Fakeaway Factory where they make videos recreating popular takeaway recipes.

They currently have 1.44k subscribers to their channel and have had the account since November 2011, but they have only been doing the ‘Fakeaway’ videos for the past few years.

You can find their channel here and the last video they uploaded was how to make celeriac chips in 60 seconds.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP FROM MONDAY, JANUARY 6TH EVERY WEEKNIGHT AT 7.30PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK