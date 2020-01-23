Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Your Face or Mine? and 8 out of Ten Cats Does Countdown just wouldn’t be the same without one star in particular and that’s the absolutely hilarious Katherine Ryan.

And although Katherine looks to have everything going for her, including a perfectly botoxed face and banging personality to match, she openly talks about how she’s been a single mum for years.

If there’s anyone on TV who says it how it is, it’s Katherine, but now it looks like she’s gone all mushy and looks to have found ‘love’!

So, what’s the deal with Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra? Since when was she married?

Who is Bobby Kootstra?

Bobby Kootstra is Katherine Ryan’s other half. We can assume from his Instagram bio that he’s both Canadian and French. He writes: “Love Bread, Hate Birds” accompanied by Canadian and French flags.

The pair were young lovebirds back in the day and 20 years later, in 2019, they rekindled their relationship!

Find Bobby on Instagram under @bobby_k__ where he has around 5,000 followers.

Katherine Ryan jokes about plastic surgery on Who Do You Think You Are

Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra

Katherine and Bobby have been dating since 2019. And by the looks of both of their Instagram accounts, they’re smitten!

Speaking to The Sun, comedian Katherine said that “you should never go back” but stated that “you have to make an exception when you’ve spent 20 years apart.”

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show at the end of 2019, Katherine expanded on the couple’s civil partnership. She said: “We didn’t have a wedding, I didn’t need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!”

Who is the father of Katherine’s daughter?

Bobby was Katherine’s first love and the pair were just young teenagers when they were together. So, he and Katherine didn’t have any children together.

Her daughter, Violet, was born when Katherine was 25. She and Violet’s father split two years after she was born. His identity has been kept private.

8 Out of Ten Cats: Are Lucy Beaumont and Jon Richardson really husband and wife?

