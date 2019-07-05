Meet Keren and Sara from Celebrity Gogglebox - how are the pair famous?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The 2019 series of Celebrity Gogglebox sees boxing legends, world-renowned actors and musical artists take a seat on the sofa.

Kelly Osbourne, Chris Eubank and Jessie J cosy up with their friends every Friday night from June 14th to watch the same TV as normal people do like Love Island and more!

Celebrities – from the mega-famous to the not-so-well-known – have surfaced on the Gogglebox charity special that we haven’t seen in years!

There are some newcomers to episode 4 of the show. So, who are Keren and Sara from Celebrity Gogglebox? Here’s everything you need to know…

Celebrity Gogglebox: How are Keren and Sara famous?

Blonde-haired Sara and brunette Keren are two members of English pop group Bananarama.

Bananarama rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like “Cruel Summer”, “It Ain’t What You Do…” and “Venus”.

The group, who were living in London, formed in 1981. They went on to become one of the most successful girl groups of all time as they once achieved the “world’s highest number of chart entries by an all-female group” and landed themselves in the Guinness World Book of Records.

Originally the group had a third member – Siobhan Fahey – however, she left in 1988 and moved on to form the musical group Shakespears sister.

Keren Woodward on Instagram

Keren and Sara were childhood friends, both hailing from Bristol. They still perform as Bananarama today, almost 40 years since the group first formed.

Describing herself on Insta as “the dark-haired bird from Bananarama”, Keren has over 6,000 followers and you can follow her here. (@kerenwoodwardofficial)

Keren has a son named Tom with model David-Scott Evans however the pair are no longer together. She often posts photos of her family to Instagram.

She was also in a relationship with English singer-songwriter and one half of Wham! Andrew Ridgeley but their pair split in 2017.

Meet Bananarama’s Sara Dallin on Instagram

Sara is also on social media. You can join Sara’s 5,000 plus followers on Insta here. (@saradallinofficial)

She has a 28-year-old daughter named Alice with former Bananarama dancer Bassey Walker. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Alice is a musician and has a new single out in 2019 called “Offline”. She’s also signed to Nevs modelling agency, London.

It’s unknown whether Sara has a love interest in 2019 as she’s always remained tight-lipped about her love life in interviews.

