Mae Martin is one of the comedians competing in the new series of Taskmaster, and fans are eager to know if they have a partner, as they’ve been surrounded by dating rumors with Elliot Page.

Just months after the previous season, The Channel 4 show returns for series 15 with five comedians competing including Frankie Boyle and Jenny Eclair. Hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne will also be making their return.

We take a closer look into Mae Martin and the new series of Taskmaster.

Who is Mae Martin?

Mae Martin is a Canadian-born 35-year-old comedian, actor, and screenwriter. Mae identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns they/them.

They moved to London in 2011, and have since starred in a number of shows, including Feel Good which won the NME Award for Best TV Series.

Just recently, the Canadian comedian released their Netflix stand-up show, SAP.

You can follow Mae over on Instagram @hooraymae.

Meet Mae Martin’s rumored partner

Mae Martin is rumored to be dating Elliot Page, although neither one has fully confirmed the partnership.

Page is a Canadian actor, most well-known for Netflix’s Umbrella Academy.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the end of 2022, sparking dating rumors. Mae captioned the Instagram post: “My King @elliotpage took me out,” which sent fans into a frenzy.

“Your KING? Does this mean y’all are official????” wrote one excited fan.

Singer Halsey wrote: “Cannot handle this pic.”

Another fan commented: “MY TWO CRUSHES TOGETHER AM I DREAMING? WHAT IS THIS? A MOVIE?”

The pair had been friends for a while and even have matching coffee cup tattoos, which they got in 2021.

When does Taskmaster air?

Taskmaster series 15 airs on March 30 at 9pm.

The series will have 10 episodes overall, with episodes airing every Thursday at the same time.

Series 14 was won by comedian Dara O’Briain, and we’re sure the five comedians competing this series are eager to follow in his footsteps!