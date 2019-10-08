Meet Matt Worswick - Snackmasters chef tasked with a monster challenge!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Fred Sirieix is back on our screens hosting a brand new show on Channel 4. This time around, he isn’t matchmaking or globetrotting, but putting our favourite snacks under the microscope.

Some of the UK’s best chefs are tasked with the challenge of recreating Britain’s favourite snacks in their own kitchens.

Going head to head each week are two selected chefs and it’s up to the workers at the snack to factory decide the week’s winner.

Matt Worswick is one of the chefs to take on the challenge of recreating Monster Munch crisps in episode 2.

Who is Matt Worswick?

Matt Worswich is a Michelin Star holding chef based in Surrey.

He works as a head chef at The Latymer restaurant at the Pennyhill Park Hotel Surrey.

In 2015 Matt appeared on BBC show Great British Menu where he made it to the final stages. He also placed at number 32 in the Good Food Guide for 2020.

Matt is on Twitter with over 9,000 followers, he also has a further 15,000 on Instagram (@chefmattworswick). And from the looks of Matt’s Instagram account, he has one young son

SEE ALSO: Who are the Celebrity Masterchef judges 2019? Who decides the winner?

What is Snackmasters?

Snackmasters is a brand new show to Channel 4 in 2019. Hosted by none other than everyone’s favourite Frenchman, Fred Sirieix, the show takes a look at the UK’s favourite snacks.

Not only do we get a look in at the secret recipes behind our favourite treats but there’s fierce competition running through the series, too.

Each we a pair of prestigious chefs do their best to remake the snacks and be crowned the week’s winner.

What happens in episode 2?

Episode 2 of Snackmasters sees top chefs Matt Worswick and Tristan Welch go up against each other to remake Monster Munch crisps.

One of the more uniquely-shaped crisps on offer, Matt and Tristan certainly have their work cut out.

The very first episode of the show saw chefs Daniel Clifford and Vivek Singh go head to head to recreate the iconic KitKat.

WATCH SNACKMASTERS EVERY TUESDAY AT 9:15 PM ON CHANNEL 4 FROM OCTOBER 1ST 2019.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE