Phoenix Chi is the celebrity child taking part in episode 2 of Born Famous.

The Channel 4 show aims to give the children of the rich and famous a taste of what life was like for their parents growing up.

Episode 1 saw Gordon Ramsay’s son, Jack, see what life is like without a permanent place to live. And episode 2 of the Channel 4 show sees Mel B’s eldest daughter walk the exact same streets that she did.

Phoenix’s mum experienced life in Leeds in the 1980s and today it looks as though the area has gone through many changes.

Meet Phoenix Chi

Born Famous sees the children of the rich and famous experience life as their parents would have growing up. Episode 2 of the show introduced viewers to Melanie Brown’s daughter, Phoenix.

As the daughter of a Spice Girl, it’s unlikely that Phoenix has ever had to want for anything and Born Famous gives her a glimpse of what life is like on a council estate.

Phoenix Brown is 19 years old and was raised in Beverly Hills. During the programme, she heads to Hyde Park in Leeds and doesn’t even manage stay in her mum’s childhood home for one night.

Who is Phoenix’s dad?

We know a lot about Phoenix’s mum, given that she’s a Spice Girl. Mel B was born into a working-class family in Leeds.

However, Phoenix’s dad doesn’t look to be in the picture so much.

Her father is Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar. He worked as a backup dancer for the Spice Girls and Mel B and Jimmy married in 1998.

Phoenix was born on February 19th, 1999. However, things didn’t work out between her parents and they split in 2000.

Is Phoenix on Instagram?

Yes! Mel B’s daughter is on Instagram. She has around 57,000 followers and uses the handle @phoenixisphoenix.

Pheonix often takes to Insta to share photos of her outfits – from festival looks to wearing casual joggers in Miami.

She said on episode 2 of Born Famous that she wants to pursue a career in fashion rather than going to college. She uses her Instagram to show off her clothing.

WATCH BORN FAMOUS FROM MONDAY AUGUST 5TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4.