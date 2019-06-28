Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

There’s nothing better than when celebrities do regular things like watch TV or sit down with a cuppa. And now a load of famous faces are sitting down to watch the same shows as the rest of the nation.

The celebs opting for the Gogglebox sofa each Friday night include girl band Little Mix, Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson and many more.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox special features a load of our favourite famous faces but some of them aren’t as recognisable as you’d think.

So, who is Celebrity Gogglebox star Mark? And who is his friend Serge?

Who is Mark from Celebrity Gogglebox?

Mark Ronson is the main man in the music world.

If you’ve been singing along to 2019 song ‘Late Night Feelings’ then you’ll already be acquainted with Mr Ronson as he wrote and produced the single that features Swedish singer Lykke Li.

He writes, produces, and DJs and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Christina Aguilera and Amy Winehouse.

Mark was born in London in 1975 and grew up surrounded by music. He’s most notably known for his single ‘Uptown Funk’ which features vocals from Bruno Mars.

Gogglebox: Who is Mark Ronson’s friend Serge?

Another music maestro sits beside Mark on the Gogglebox sofa – Serge Pizzorno – also known as ‘The S.L.P’.

Guitarist and vocalist Serge is the ‘creative force’ behind rock English band Kasabian.

In 2019 Serge launched his solo career with The S.L.P. The name is the initials of his full name – Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno.

You can pre-order his new album ‘Favourites’ here.

Mark Ronson’s music in 2019

As if collaborating with Adele, Lady Gaga and Lilly Allen wasn’t enough, 2019 has seen Mark Ronson release a brand new album. The album features artists such as Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello.

‘Late Night Feelings’ was released on June 21st 2019 and was awarded 8/10 stars by NME Magazine.

Is there anything this guy can’t do? We mean he did co-write the A Star is Born hit ‘Shallows’ and won himself an Academy, Golden Globe and a Grammy award for it.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 FROM JUNE 14TH AT 9 PM ON FRIDAYS.