Meet the Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 cast - Lerrick and Lineker, Geanina and George and co!

Liam Charles, Tom Allen, Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are permanent fixtures on Bake Off: The Professionals. Series 6 will see a fresh batch of professional bakers make their way into the tent to compete and prove themselves as some of the best bakers in Britain!

Bake Off: The Professionals 2021: Liam Charles

Meet the Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 cast

As of May 25th, the Bake Off: The Professionals contest will be underway. Here’s a look at the 12 pairs who are taking part in the 2021 competition:

Alex and Stacey

Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin are catering lecturers at The College of West Anglia, which is located near King’s Lynn. According to the Fenland Citizen: “The pair have worked together at the college’s Wisbech campus for the past decade and have shared their expertise with scores of students in that time“.

Geanina and George

Geanina and George Ursache are contestants on this year’s Bake Off: The Professionals. They’re from Prestige Patisserie, an award-winning patisserie based in Tottenham, North London. Prior to opening up their bakery in London, they worked at a patisserie in Romania. Follow Prestige Pattiserie @prestigepatiss.

Jamie and Andrea

Jamie and Andrea work together at the St Ermin’s Hotel which is based in London. Follow Jamie on IG @chefjwarley and Andrea @vivien.andrea.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 cast: Julien and Elise

Take a look at the award-winning Julien Plumart Bakery on Instagram! They offer delivery through Deliveroo in Brighton. (@julienplumartcafe) And follow Julian @julienplumart and Elise @elise_pastrychef.

Kieron and Rebecca

Bake Off 2021 contestants Kieron and Rebecca are representing Kieron George Cake Design which specialises in luxury wedding and celebration cakes.

See Kieron and Rebecca’s creations on Instagram @rebecca.p.pastries and @keiron_george. Rebecca looks to now be based in Ireland as a pastry chef, while Kieron describes himself as a pastry chef, cake designer and food writer who is based in London.

Kevin and Maria Vittoria

Kevin Miller and Maria Vittoria are representing very posh-looking London hotel The Lanesborough.

Kevin and Maria Vittoria Bernardo have experience working in five-star environments, so viewers should be excited to see what they’ll rustle up during the competition. Find out more about The Lanesborough on IG @the_lanesborough.

Follow Maria on IG @maria_vittoria_bernardo and Kevin @kevin.miller84.

Lerrick and Lineker

Representing the Sofitel London St James, brothers Lerrick and Lineker Coelho are ready to compete on Bake Off: The Professionals.

The pastry chefs hail from Goa and currently work at a five-star hotel which is based in the West End of London. Find Lerrick and Lineker on Instagram @lerrick_co and @lineker_coelho.

Bake Off: Michael and Andrew

Michael and Andrew are also Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 contestants. They’re from Gin and Bake restaurant which is located in Cardiff Bay.

Get to know Michael and Andrew on Instagram @mintstagram5000 (Andrew) and @pastrychef_mikey (Michael).

Nessie and Domino

Nessie Welschinger and Domino Purchas are representing Chelsea Cake Company which is based in London’s affluent area of Chelsea!

Domino also has her own cake company based in Sussex, named Domino Purchas Cakes (@dominopurchascakes).

Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 cast: Sarah and Christina

Bake Off contestants Sarah and Christina work at The Rubens at the Palace (@rubenshotel) which overlooks Buckingham Palace in London. Perhaps the judges can expect a standard of baking suitable for royalty from these two!

Sherrazade and Merryn

Sherrazade and Merryn are representing award-winning bakery The Bristol Loaf. Find them on Instagram @thebristolloaf. Their page is enough to make anyone hungry! Follow Sherrazade on IG @sucreehaluwa and Merryn @30mermer.

Bake Off: Stefano and Sara

Stefano and Sara are ready to “take you on a journey of food and cultures” according to their Culture Whisk IG bio. See their stunning-looking Egyptian and Italian creations @culture_whisk. Stefano is also on Instagram @stefanodecostanzo and Sara can be found @mazaq_uk. Culture Whisk also has its own YouTube channel! See it here.

