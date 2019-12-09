Meet the cast of Child Genius Celebrity Special 2019: Four famous faces are up for a challenge!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

TV producer and presenter Richard Osman is no stranger to game shows.

The 49-year-old hosts everything from Pointless to Richard Osman’s House of Games and Child Genius.

And now, Richard is back to present a Christmas special of Child Genius.

Britain’s brightest children go up against a selection of famous faces in a festive spin-off of the Channel 4 show. Let’s take a look at the cast of the Child Genius Celebrity Special 2019.

Child Genius Celebrity Special cast

The four celebrities up for the challenge of taking on the nation’s brightest kids are comedians Jimmy Carr and Jo Brand, TV presenter most recognised for working on Blue Peter Richard Bacon and radio DJ and TV presenter Vick Hope.

Jimmy Carr takes on the challenge for the second time, however, it’s safe to say the rest of the celebrity contestants haven’t ever competed with the UK’s child geniuses.

The children they go up against are Dan, a 10-year-old memory and spelling whizz, Fabio, a 12-year-old Latin scholar and chess champion, and Rahul and Nishi, two teenagers with IQs higher than Einstein.

READ MORE: Where is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2019? When will the series return?

Child Genius Celebrity Special: Air date

The Child Genius Celebrity Special is set to air on Christmas Eve (December 24th 2019).

Airing for an hour, the Channel 4 show kicks off at 8 pm.

However, if you miss the episode, catch up is available via +1 or the ALL4 player.

If you fancy watching the show in person, you can by applying to be in the audience for free online here.

Have celebrities ever won the show?

Past Christmas Specials of Child Genius have seen the celebrity team take home the trophy including the 2018 Christmas Celebrity Special.

Jimmy Carr returns for a second year running. In 2018 he won with Shazia Mirza, Rick Edwards and Charlotte Hawkins in tow.

The 2019 show could either see the child geniuses defeated again, or they could regain their status as Britain’s brightest kids.

OMG: Made in Chelsea: Meet Harvey Armstrong on Instagram – Habbs’ ex is on the scene!

WATCH THE CHILD GENIUS VS CELEBRITIES CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON CHANNEL 4 ON CHRISTMAS EVE AT 8 PM.