Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea season 17 was wrapped up on Monday, June 17th following months of nail-biting drama.

The on/off relationship between Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo proved not only a shock to viewers but remained a constant headache when it came to keeping up with the twists and turns of their complicated romance.

New characters were welcomed into SW3 with Maeva D’Ascanio instantly causing fireworks and the likes of Amelia Mist adding some much-needed quirks to an often clone-like cast list over the years.

But what can you do now the 2019 season is over? Will there be an abroad special later in the year? And what can we expect from Made in Chelsea season 18?

Here’s everything you need to know following the official cast announcement from Channel 4, which bizarrely didn’t feature Digby Edgley!

How to catch up with Made in Chelsea season 17

You can catch up with all 13 episodes from Made in Chelsea 2019 via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4.

In fact, feel free to throwback to the Spencer Matthews years as ALL4 boasts all 17 MIC series with season 1 stretching all the way back to 2011.

There are some god-damn dodgy shirts in that series!

What’s next for MIC?

Most Made in Chelsea series are followed up by a shorter abroad special, such as last year’s Made in Chelsea: Croatia series.

However, it looks more likely that E4 will simply kick Made in Chelsea series 18 into action instead.

Although nothing is confirmed, it looks likely that MIC season 18 will kick-start on Monday, September 2nd on E4 at 9 pm before continuing in the same timeslot weekly.

Will Sam Thompson return?

Sam Thompson and sister Louise Thompson both quit the show ahead of season 17, with Sam feeling fragile from his break-up with Habbs and his sister concentrating on her wedding with Ryan Libbey.

However, it looks like Sam will return in season 18!

The loveable 26-year-old also recently confirmed that he is in a relationship with Love Island star Zara McDermott, perhaps hinting that she could also join him for filming in SW3.

In an interview with Channel 5, Sam confirmed his return:

I’m really excited, took six months out and learnt a lot about my career presneting-wise and what I want to do going forward. I’ts a good time to come back, Made in Chelsea is my family – we’re back baby!

He also spoke about the drama surrounding Jamie Laing and ex-girlfriend Habbs regarding their issues and whether it was all water under the bridge…

Other cast members

Channel 4 have confirmed the bulk of their main characters for season 18 which include MIC legends; Jamie Laing, Olivia Bentley, Alex Mytton, Sophie Hermann, Mark Francis, Oliver Proudlock, Victoria Baker-Harber and Fredrik Ferrier.

Interestingly, there is no mention of Digby Edgley for series 18. Perhaps the model is taking a break from the show as it is not believed that he and Olivia have split up.

Increasing popular personalities include; Miles Nazaire, James Taylor, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Harry Barron and Melissa Tattam, Eliza Batten, Maeva D’Ascanio, Amelia Mist and Verity Scarlett Bowditch.

And fringe players; Freddie Brown, Rosi Mai and Angus Findlay.

Prepare to say goodbye to the likes of Hugo Leefe and Sammy Allsop, though, whose relationships on the show ended.