Meet the Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 cast: Harry Reid, James Hill and more!

Channel 4’s Coach Trip brings together people from all walks of life to enjoy the experience of a lifetime sight-seeing Europe with Brendan Sheerin.

Normally the coach is filled with complete strangers who, by the end of the competition, end up hating each other.

However, Celebrity Coach Trip is slightly different in that the trip is being taken by some very familiar faces. We can still expect some rifts in the group, though, as they are all bundled onto a coach together for ten days.

It’s set to be ‘action-packed’ with the celebs going on some exhilarating excursions. So who are the famous faces taking part in Coach Trip this year? Want to meet the cast of Celebrity Coach Trip 2019? Now you can…

Celebrity Coach Trip 2019: Cast

The cast of Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 is officially out! Jumping onboard the coach will be Geordie Shore star and Queen of the Jungle 2015 Vicky Pattison along with her friend.

Love Island 2016’s Scott Thomas is also hopping on the coach for some summer fun.

Also featuring on the show will be radio presenter made famous by Big Brother 2002 Kate Lawler.

Viral video sensation Arron Crascall is also appearing on the Channel 4 show as well as more Love Island alumni – Georgia Steel and Alexandra Cane.

Representing for reality TV stars, Made in Chelsea’s Francis Boulle and his friend will be on the coach.

And, comedian Sarah Keyworth will also take part.

Sisters Cleopatra and Yonah Higgins from iconic 90s pop group Cleopatra are gearing up for a summer tour of the Med.

And finally, EastEnders bad boy Harry Reid (Ben Mitchell) and 2014 The Apprentice candidate James Hill have been paired up by Brendan.

When does Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 start?

There’s no set start date for Celebrity Coach Trip just yet but Channel 4 has confirmed that the series will kick off in the Autumn of 2019.

The Coach Trip host, Brendan Sheerin, and his group of celebs will be heading for a tour around the Mediterranean.

On a ten-day trip, as usual, the famous faces will experience cultural outings, excursions and activities.

Has Celebrity Coach Trip changed in 2019?

Some changes have been made to the 2019 show. As always the rules remain the same that the couples will have to vote out their least liked travellers and a new celebrity pair will take their place.

The show and coach trip is still hosted by Brendan Sheerin – there’s no change there.

However, each episode is now on for an hour rather than half an hour in 2019 and the show airs five days a week on E4.

