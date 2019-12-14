Meet the Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 cast: Gogglebox stars to TOWIE's finest!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4’s Coach Trip was such a success that the channel opted for a celebrity edition of the show.

What could be better? A load of celebrities that barely even know each other stuck on a coach together for weeks? Sounds like the kind of tea-spilling drama we’re into, anyway.

He often has a harder time rounding up these kind of folks than the regular Coach Trip go-ers he gets. Cue Brendan and his clipboard as Celebrity Coach Trip is back!

The Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 cast has officially been announced. So let’s see who’s on the coach!

Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou

The Only Way is Essex is just the gift that keeps on giving. The show has given us new words to add to our vocabulary, Gemma Collins and an array of new fashion brands.

One TOWIE star to launch his fashion brand into the stratosphere is Tommy Mallett. He and girlfriend Georgia are ready for a coach trip of a lifetime in 2020.

Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 cast: Amy and Jonathan Tapper

Gogglebox father and daughter duo Amy and Jonathan Tapper are also jumping on-board the coach.

The Tappers are no longer starring on Gogglebox but Amy did move on to appear on Celebs Go Dating in 2018!

Mum Nikki and brother Josh will be sitting this one out, but Amy and Jonathan can enjoy some father-daughter bonding on the trip!

Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness

Adele Roberts found even further fame than being a Radio 1 DJ in 2019 when she took part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Adele may have been the first campmate voted out of the Jungle but she and her partner, actor Kate Holderness, will, no doubt, fair well on Celebrity Coach Trip.

Antony Costa and Simon Webbe

What would Celebrity Coach Trip be without a couple of members of a noughties pop group?

Two boys from Blue – Antony Costa and Simon Webbe are ready to do some travelling in 2020.

While Antony’s been pretty much out of the spotlight, Simon’s made the odd celebrity appearance here and there. Let’s hope for some renditions of ‘Sorry seems to be the hardest word” – or not?

Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 cast: Woody and Kleiny

Internet pranksters Woody and Kleiny are also jumping on the Celebrity Coach Trip.

They’re a comedy duo – both named Paul – which is probably why they’ve opted to go by their surnames.

The pair has over 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube and a further following of almost 5 million on Instagram @woodyandkleiny.

Cici Coleman and Rustie Lee

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman is paired up with TV personality Rustie Lee during series 3 of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Cici is on Instagram with around 120,000 followers @cici_coleman_.

The happy-go-lucky pink-haired gal looks to have met her match in Rustie who also seems like a fun-loving woman.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP 2020 ON CHANNEL 4 FROM MONDAY, JANUARY 6TH AT 7:30 PM.