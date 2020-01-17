Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

No matter how many times you watch Come Dine With Me, it’s always a hit. Despite there being hundreds of episodes with the same premise, it’s the people who make the show.

At the end of 2019, Come Dine With Me brought out a Christmas special featuring many famous faces, including childhood favourites Dick and Dom as well as drag superstar Courtney Act. The show was a huge hit, which is why Channel 4 have more star-studded episodes in the pipeline for 2020.

With three weeks of back-to-back episodes and new celebs each week, here’s the full line-up for Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2002.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 cast week 1: Jack Fincham

These celebs are on the E4 series from Monday, January 27th to Friday, January 31st.

Since Jack Fincham won Love Island alongside Dani Dyer in 2018 he’s developed a career in TV presenting. However, in April 2019 he split with the Dani and headed on over to Celebs Go Dating in the summer months.

Although Come Dine With Me isn’t usually a place for romance, maybe Jack can make his fellow contestants fall in love with his food.

Abz Love

Abz Love has been in and out of the spotlight since 1997 when he became the lead singer in Simon Cowell’s boy band 5ive. Now 40, the singer has made a variety of debut appearances since the boy band split in 2001.

In 2013 he rose to fame once again after being crowned runner up in Celebrity Big Brother, following this he officially exited 5ive in 2014 via Twitter.

In 2019 Abz released a new album The Starkid E.P and is now hoping to win some cash for his chosen charity in Celebrity Come Dine With Me.

Donna and Verona

Dynamic duo Donna and Verona are swapping comedy for cooking and taking on the challenge of becoming champion of Come Dine With Me.

The Pants on fire stars are best friends and when speaking to Channel 4 in an interview advised they are fiercely competitive.

Dani Harmer

Dani is no stranger to the spotlight after spending years on TV as Tracy Beaker. Although she still gets called Tracy on a regular basis, Dani insists she and the character couldn’t be more different.

The 30-year-old actress has starred in Strictly Come Dancing and The Chase alongside a number of Dumping Ground spin-off shows.

Mark-Francis Vandelli

The final star of the Celebrity Come Dine With Me special in week 1 is Mark-Francis, who made a name for himself on Made in Chelsea.

The posh 32-year-old has appeared on every season of Made in Chelsea and is the only male castmate to do so. With his experiences of gourmet food, will the celebrities dishes live up to his expectations?

Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 cast week 2: Charlotte Crosby

These celebs are on the E4 series from Monday, February 3rd to Friday, February 7th.

Charlotte is no stranger to reality TV having kick-started her fame on MTV’s Geordie Shore before switching lanes to various shows such as Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Five Star Hotel.

Currently, she’s knees deep in the Australian jungle with the Australian version of I’m a Celeb, meaning Come Dine with Me must have been filmed in advanced sometime in 2019.

Jay Hutton

You’ll recognise Jay from his time on Tattoo Fixer’s where he was one of E4’s regular tattoo artists. The 29-year-old is a master in tattoo presentation but we have no idea if those skills translate effortlessly onto a plate full of cabbage.

Dawn Ward

Dan Ward is one of reality TV’s finest and we can’t actually believe she is on the show!

A star of ITVBe series The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Dawn is wife to former professional footballer Ashley Ward. On her show, Dawn struts around the place working the cogs of various business and we quite literally never see her making a meal for herself.

It’s going to be one experience to peek inside her mansion and another to see whether she can actually cook.

Ewen MacIntosh and Steven Arnold

The final two in week two are actors Ewen MacIntosh and Steven Arnold.

Forty-six-year-old Ewen earned his fame through hilarious and now iconic series The Office, playing the part as Keith Bishop.

Steven is a familiar face for Coronation Street fans although he left the ITV soap opera in 2010 following 15 years on the show.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 cast week 3: Anthea Turner

These celebs are on the E4 series from Monday, February 10th to Friday, February 5th.

Anthea Turner has been in the TV game since the early ’90s, making her first appearance on the box as a presenter on Blue Peter.

A stellar career in media continued with gigs on GMTV and Top of the Pops as the presenter/journalist cemented her place as a hosting hero. She’s recently bulked her celeb status with appearances on First Dates and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Marcel Somerville

Remember that guy on Love Island that kept saying he was from Blazin’ Squad? Yeah, that was Marcel…

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia is one of the more obscure celebrities on the list having earnt her fame on Chicken Shop Date. The show is a spoof of dating shows and The Chicken Connniiuseur, following Amelia as she interviews grime artists over a chicken dinner.

The show has been a huge hit on Youtube and is as deliciously awkward as it is hilariously. Let’s just hope Amelia has a little more than fried wings to bring to the table.

Dave Benson Phillips and AJ Odudu

The final two cast members are children’s TV legend Dave Benson Phillips and AJ Odudu.

Big Dave has been on TV since 1981 working across the BBC, CBBC and ITV while AJ is a renown Channel 4 co-presented Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2019.

