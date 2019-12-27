Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Crystal Maze has returned with another celebrity line-up this year – but this time for a special edition during the holiday season.

The Christmas episode aired on Channel 4 this week (December 23rd) where presenter Richard Ayoade had prepared a new series of adventures for this year’s celebrities.

So let’s get to know the 2019 cast of Celebrity Crystal Maze’s Christmas special.

Celebrity Crystal Maze 2019 cast

The five celebrity contestants who took part in the festive episode were Catherine Tyldesley, Shirley Ballas, Gareth Malone, Scarlett Moffatt and Nish Kumar.

Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine is 36 years old and was born in Salford, Manchester. She is an actress, famous for her role as Eva Price on the ITV soap Coronation Street between 2011 and 2018.

Catherine also took part in Strictly Come Dancing 2019 in which she was partnered up with South African dancer and choreographer Johannes Radebe.

Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas is a 59-year-old ballroom dancer and teacher. She was born and raised in Wallasey, England.

The dancer has had a successful dancing career and has won several championship titles. She’s also known as The Queen of Latin.

In 2017, Shirley became a head judge on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing when ex-head judge Len Goodman left.

Gareth Malone

Gareth Malone was born on November 9, 1975 in London. He is a presenter and choirmaster.

He is probably best-known for his appearance in BBC’s The Choir. In the show, Gareth teaches choral singing to those who’ve not had the chance to try it before.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett is a 29-year-old presenter and media personality.

In 2014, she became famous after appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox with her parents. After that, she went on to make a number of other appearances in television programmes.

In 2016, she won the sixteenth series of I’m A Celebrity. Most recently, she appeared in the Channel 4 documentary The British Tribe Next Door with her family.

Nish Kumar

Nish Kumar is a stand-up comedian, actor and presenter.

He hosts The Mash Report on BBC Two. He has also hosted BBC Radio 4 Extra’s Newsjack and the Comedy Central series Joel & Nish vs The World.

