Meet the contestants of SUTC Celebrity Bake Off special 2022













The special edition of The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back in support of Stand up to Cancer and fans can’t wait to see the famous faces that will be taking part this year.

The Channel 4 special starts this week and the celebrities will be baking their way to success to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer by facing delicious tasks in the tent including the technical challenges and show stoppers.

Before the series starts let’s get to know the celebrities taking part in this year’s competition.

RELATED: Where is Bake Off’s Guiseppe and his dad now, can you buy their book?

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 9104 Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/AbG8pHST19M/hqdefault.jpg 977481 977481 center 22403

Celebrity Bake Off. Picture: “I’m literally going to lick your face!” – Claudia Winkleman shocks Paul Hollywood!

Meet the 2022 SUTC contestants

Alex Horne

Alex is not known for being on Taskmaster and is also a successful comedian. Horne is taking his baking skills to the tent this year and is no stranger to a challenge as he has previously taken part in Countdown.

Annie Mac

Radio DJ and producer, Annie Mac, is on her way to expressing her creativity on Bake Off. Mac is originally from Ireland and is most known for hosting slots on BBC Radio 1 and showcasing her DJ skills.

Ben Miller

Ben is an English actor and is most known for his appearance on Armstrong and Miller. He is also recognised and highly praised for his role as DI Richard Poole in Death In Paradise.

Ruby Wax

The American-British actress and comedian are most known as being the host of numerous talk shows. Aside from this she is also a mental health advocate and was appointed an Officer of the Order of The British Empire in 2015.

Blake Harrison

Blake is an actor most recognised for playing the iconic role of Neil Sutherland in The Inbetweeners. He is now married and is a proud father of two and is currently starring in the ITV series Kate and Koji.

Clara Amfo

Clara is another radio DJ heading to the tent this year and she is no stranger to competition either as the BBC Radio 1 host also competed in Strictly Come Dancing.

Ed Gamble

Ed is a comedian known for presenting The Peacock and the Gamble podcast and is also a regular on Mock The Week. In terms of Bake Off Gamble has said “as long as I don’t become a meme, I’ll be happy.”

Sophie Morgan

Sophie is a TV presenter and disability advocate who covered the summer Tokyo Paralympics last year. The star was left paralysed after suffering a spinal cord injury following a crash in 2003.

Elle Goulding

The British best selling artist has won a host of awards for her music and now she is hoping to win one for her baking. Elle is now a mother of one whom she shares with her husband Casper Jopling.

Emma Willis

Emma is a TV personality and presenter and former model known for hosting The One Show and Big Brother. Willis has worked with some of the biggest broadcasters in the UK including BBC, ITV and Heart FM. The presenter is also a mother of three and is married to Busted star Matt Willis.

Example

Elliot John Gleave – aka Example – is a famous rapper and songwriter from the UK who has also won awards for his music. He hopes to go far with his baking skills in the tent and we cant wait to see.

Tracy-Ann Oberman

Tracy-Ann is a TV and radio star who is heading to the tent to try and impress the judges. Tracy has played Chrissie Watts in EastEnders and is also known for playing Auntie Val in Friday Night Dinner.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF ON ALL 4 NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK