Food Unwrapped is back on our screens investigating the in the outs of the food inside our fridges.

The Channel 4 show is finding out all the dirty details about Britain’s favourite foods, with a little help from its four brilliant co-hosts.

Find out everything you need to know about the Food Unwrapped presenters below…

Jimmy Doherty

Not only does Jimmy present Food Unwrapped but he also appears on Channel 4 as co-host of Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast.

Appearing alongside best pal and top chef Jamie Oliver, Jimmy cooks up delicious dishes with a focus on farm-fresh ingredients.

Previously a pig farmer, 43-year-old Jimmy still owns a farm in Suffolk with his wife which is open to members of the public 7 days a week.

The boys are back! @jamieoliver and @jimmysfarm return for another series of #FridayNightFeast tonight at 8PM on Channel 4. pic.twitter.com/hg5k33HXEU — 4Viewers (@4Viewers) December 7, 2018

Matt Tebbutt

Matt is a 35-year-old TV chef who ran the award-winning restaurant Foxhunter for 15 years before becoming a consultant chef at The Hilton in Bournemouth.

Outside of presenting Food Unwrapped, Matt’s most notable television role was replacing James Martin on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen in 2017.

He has also appeared on ITV’s Save Money: Good Food, Market Kitchen and The Great British Menu.

Kate Quilton

As well as hosting Food Unwrapped, 35-year-old Kate presents Channel 4’s Superfoods: The Real Story.

Kate has been a successful journalist for some time and even won a Bafta for her work as a commissioning editor at Channel 4 in 2014.

As a TV presenter, she is known for appearing on programmes such as Be Your Own Doctor, Tricks Of The Restaurant Trade, The Shopper’s Guide to Saving Money and Live Well For Longer.

And there’s a big game of “Will You Sniff My Box?” on the streets of Norwich 😳 #foodunwrapped pic.twitter.com/4EN5BSWxXf — Kate Quilton (@Quilton) December 10, 2018

Dr Helen Lawal

Born in Nigeria and raised in Yorkshire, Helen Lawal is a doctor and TV presenter who specialises in sexual health.

She works as a GP in London as well as working as a lifestyle blogger and television presenter.

She has co-hosted a variety of shows including Channel 4’s How To Stay Well, How To Lose Weight Well and Britain’s Best Junior Doctors with Jo Brand.

She is also a former beauty queen being crowned Miss Black Britain and Miss York in 2009.