The third season of The Great Pottery Throw Down kicked off on Wednesday, January 8th and this time, the competitive series has a new home on Channel 4.

Channel 4 have revived the BBC series for 2020, this time with a new host and judge. Keith Brymer Jones is resuming his role from the original series, but joining him this year is legendary ceramicist Sue Pryke and presenter Melanie Sykes.

But who are the twelve potters taking on the third series of The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Meet the 2020 potters

Rosalind Worland

Rosalind (59) is a former gift shop owner from Essex. Now Rosalind has discovered her knack for pottery!

Rosa Wiland Homes

Rosa is a 43-year-old full-time mum and former fashion designer. She grew up in Copenhagen but now lives in Buckinghamshire.

Flea St. George

Florence “Flea” St. George is a 33-year-old full-time mum from London.

Flea’s relationship with the craft is one of the most moving of all the contestants. She began to pot to overcome her postnatal depression seven years ago.

Tom James

Music teacher and composer Tom is a 31 year old from Sheffield. He started pottery three years ago after suffering a back injury.

Ronaldo Wiltshire

Born in Barbados, 31 year old Ronaldo was introduced to the world of pottery by his parents.

He moved to London aged 19 and after receiving an injury started to pot as a form of physiotherapy.

Rainna Erbas

Pottery lover Rainna is a 27-year-old full-time carer.

She grew up in Bow, East London but moved to Kent at the age of 14. Rainna has lived there ever since.

Matt Cronshaw

Matt is a 30-year-old professional cycling manager from Greater Manchester.

He originally was raised in Carnforth, Lancashire, where he began a professional cycling career aged just 17. Matt’s cycling career took him all over, he rode for English teams and competed in competitions such as the Tour of Britain and the Grand Prix de la Ville de Perenchies! Matt retired professionally from the sport in 2017.

Jacob Chan

Jacob is a 23-year-old studio potter from Liverpool. He has been potting for the last six years.

His work is influenced by his Chinese heritage on his fathers side, and draws from Chinese folktales, legends and mythical creatures – especially dragons!

Claire Murdock

Claire (29) works as a warehouse operative for a pottery supply store by day and then pots in her spare time. Her life is pretty much dedicated to the craft! But Claire also trains as a body builder and her dream is to be crowned Miss Universe.

She is from Co Antrim in Northern Ireland.

Sampada Gurung

Born in Nepal, 26 year old Sampada moved to London ​with her family when she was just 7.

She runs a sewing and jewellery workshop for adults with learning difficulties and also works freelance on illustration commissions, designing websites and hosting life drawing sessions ​and pottery classes from her studio space.

Leonard Young

Leonard is the eldest in the competition at 70 years old.

He honed his pottery skills at Ealing College of Art back in 1978, however rediscovered his love of the craft when he retired from his job as a company director.

Leonard and his wife moved from Cornwall to London when he retired, which is when he picked up the skill again.

Kit Andrews

Christian “Kit” Andrews is the youngest in the competition at just 19 years old.

Kit is originally from Cornwall and discovered pottery at the age of 9. He’s been potting ever since!

