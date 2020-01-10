University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since The Great British Bake Off first aired, there was a surge of craft-based competitions that hit the TV. From sewing to painting, all areas are covered.

The Great Pottery Throw Down initially aired on BBC Two back in November 2015, however it was axed by the Beeb in 2018.

But now it’s back!

The pottery contest returns to our screens this January 2020, however this time it is on Channel 4. There’s also been a switch-up of judges and the presenter. So, who are the judges of The Great Pottery Throw Down this year?

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020: Judges

There has been a change for the brand new series, as there is a new recruit on the team.

This New Year sees Sue Pryke step up to the challenge, joining the series as a new judge. Sue is a ceramic designer who has previously worked with large companies such as John Lewis, IKEA and Marks & Spencer.

Her minimalist designs have drawn in fans from all over, and Sue currently has over 30,400 followers on Instagram! Check out her work @suepryke.

Resuming his role as judge is Keith Brymer Jones. Keith was on the first two series, judging alongside expert ceramicist Kate Malone. Keith is a ceramic designer and the head of design for MAKE International.

You can follow Keith for updates on his work @keithbrymerjones.

Meet the presenter

There’s also a new presenter on board for the 2020 series.

Replacing Sara Cox is Melanie Sykes.

The 49-year-old TV presenter is usually known for her work in the kitchen rather than her skills on the pottery wheel, but we’re sure Melanie will be a fabulous addition to the series. Previously, Melanie has presented Today with Des and Mel with Des O’Connor and Let’s Do Lunch with Gino D’Acampo.

On joining the show, Melanie said:

I’m delighted to be joining the team. I love ceramics and the show has been really influential in getting people switched on and interested in pottery.

