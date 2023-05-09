The Greatest Acution is a new primetime show presented by AJ Odudu on Channel 4 – learn more about some of the cast members in this article.

The new eight-episode series starting on Tuesday has been dubbed as a “brand-new take on the world of auction” featuring the most extraordinary items, the most fascinating backstories

All of the action will happen in a “fast-paced thrill of the auction room” with the presence of millionaires, dealers, and private collectors.

So, let’s meet part of the cast of the new Channel 4 series and learn more about them.

Charlie Mullins

Age: 70

Job: Businessman

Net worth: £70 million (estimated)

Charlie is a British entrepreneur and founder of one of Britain’s biggest independent plumbing companies Pimlico Plumbers, which he sold in 2021. He is a regular media commentator and columnist on The Daily Star.

He became an apprentice at the age of 15 and later worked from home with a second-hand van and a bag of tools. In 1979, he started the plumbing business, working from a basement room in Pimlico.

Charlie moved Pimlico Plumbers to a headquarters office on Lambeth Road, operating with 20 vans and 28 employees.

In 2015, Charlie received the first-ever OBE award rewarded for services in plumbing.

Raquel Reno

Age: 32

Job: Singer-songwriter

Raquel grew up in Cheltenham with the music of Aretha, Dusty, and Dinah Washington, when she discovered her family’s large music collection,

Her music career has taken to her destinations like China, Abu Dhabi, and Nashville, where she recorded music with iconic musicians.

In a Twitter post, she shared her excitement about the show and wrote: “We had fun filming this one and came home with some very special items including one named after an inspiration of mine.”

Eddie Lock

Job: Art curator

As per his personal website, Eddie owned two successful record shops in the late ’80s and sold them before the digital boom.

He later became a DJ and performed all over the world including at some of the most legendary clubs in Ibiza.

As an owner of the Eddie Lock Gallery, Eddie now manages and curates art and memorabilia at prestigious places like London’s Cafe Royal, The Ivy, and Sheridan’s of London.

Lauren Dickenson

Job: Actor and model

Lauren is an actress and commercial model, represented by Face Management.

Lauren is the owner of the performing arts school LD Acting, which offers professional training in performing arts with a leading focus on acting.

WATCH THE GREATEST AUCTION STARTING ON MAY 9 ON CHANNEL 4