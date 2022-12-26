Channel 4‘s snow sculpture competition is back for a second year. Hosted by Sue Perkins, the series features a star-studded line-up of contestants. The Greatest Snowman 2022 also features some famous judges.

Kicking off in the midst of the festive celebrations, The Greatest Snowman is set to air on Boxing Day at 7:30 pm.

So, let’s find out more about who is taking part in the Greatest Snowman competition and who the judges are.

Sue Perkins is The Greatest Snowman host

Back on the Channel 4 series for a second year is The Greatest Snowman’s host, Sue Perkins.

Sue, 53, is well-known for being one of the original hosts of The Great British Bake Off and more series including Sue Perkins’ Big American Road Trip, The Ganges with Sue Perkins, and Sue Perkins: Along the US-Mexico Border.

The Greatest Snowman 2022 judges

Another returning cast member of The Greatest Snowman is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

He appeared on last year’s show as a contestant, but in 2022, he is on hand to guide the contestants through their sculpting journeys.

British artist Taslim Martin is judging this year’s competition. Per his website, he lives and works in London and worked as a carpenter and joiner before venturing into the world of sculpting. Find Taslim on Instagram at @taslimoo.

The additional two judges on the show joining Taslim are Swedish sisters Sara and Emilie Steele.

As well as being TV stars on The Greatest Snowman, Emilie and Sara Swedish have achieved all kinds of things during their careers so far. They designed the ‘Rapunzel Room’ in the IceHotel in Sweden.

The Greatest Snowman 2022 contestants

Last year’s Greatest Snowman contestants included Cherry Healey, Liam Charles, Johnny Vegas, Dani Dyer, and Laurence Llewellyn Bowen.

The 2022 show will see Gemma Collins, Melvin Odoom, Yinka Bokinni, and Joe Thomas take part in the sculpting contest.

