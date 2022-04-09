Meet the recruits of SAS Who Dares Wins 2022













SAS Who Dares Wins 2022 has just made its debut on Channel 4 and fans a buzzing to finally see the 20 contestants that will be facing the gruelling military-like challenges as they compete to prove they have what it takes to be a SAS official.

We have found out everything we can on this year’s contestants so far, so keep reading to find out who will be heading to the Wadi Rum Desert in the stunning country of Jordan this 2022 to face some of the hardest challenges of their lives.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022. Picture: Channel 4

Meet the ladies

Paige Zima

Recruit number 8, Paige, looks like a very impressive contestant. Paige is the co-founder of Women Warriors, which is an organization supporting women with the slogan, “Brighten your mind. Strengthen your body. Enlighten your soul.”

Paige is also a huge advocate for men’s mental health and has a gofundme page where you can donate to her selective charities.

Claire Aves

Recruit number 3, Claire, actually knows Paige as she is the founder of Women Warriors! Claire is also a personal trainer and online coach.

Her Instagram bio says “I help women feel confident, strong and empowered.” Aves is super into her health, fitness and nutrition also.

Abigail Hail

Recruit number 4, Abigail, is a personal trainer and is very into her health and fitness and according to her Instagram bio, she is also a bodybuilder.

Hail is ex-military which should help her a lot in the challenge and her Instagram bio says her favourite thing to do is to “inspire others.”

The other women have yet to post on their socials so we don’t know much about them, however, according to Channel 4 “meet the recruits” post they are called, Flo, Shylla, Stacey, Cat, Pahrnia, Jody and Sarah.

Meet the men

Vince Prince

Recruit number 9, Vince’s Instagram is private so we can’t tell much about him, however, we do know that he is connected to All Inc Fitness gym in Chessington so we can safely assume he is a personal trainer of some sort.

His Instagram bio also states that the important things in life to him are “family, friends and thoughts.”

Tom Boulden

Recruit number 19, Tom, is another fitness fanatic with his chosen activities being, lifting, running and going on adventures.

He also owns a business called Complete Mortgage Advice and is a huge mental health advocate.

JJ Ojuderie

JJ is another contestant on the show and from what we can see on his Instagram he is an avid boxer. His IG also shows him on different adventures where he was even scuba diving.

Again, not all of the guys have posted yet but we do know their names, the rest of the team includes, Jamie, Reece, Leo, Dylan, Nic, James and Justin.

When is SAS Who Dares Wins on?

The new season will be hitting Channel 4 on Sunday 10 April 2022. It will be airing at 9 pm and each episode will be released every Sunday at the same time.

All episodes will then be available once they have aired over on All 4, so if you miss an episode you can catch up there!

WTACH SAS WHO DARES WINS EVERY SUNDAY AT 9PM ON CHANNEL 4

