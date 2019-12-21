Meet the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast: Carla, Ammar, Kim and co!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Most people would probably assume that military training and TV shows don’t really go together.

But Ant Middleton and his team have combined the two and totally smashed all preconceived ideas about becoming an SAS soldier – spoiler alert – it’s really hard. Episode 1 of the brand new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Sunday, January 5th 2020 on Channel 4.

By now, we pretty much know the men who are to put the candidates through their paces, but viewers are yet to meet the people taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020.

So, without further adieu, let’s meet the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast

There are 25 new candidates taking part in series 5 of SAS: Who Dares Wins. They’re sure to be put through their paces by Ant Middleton and his team.

However, one of the candidates has an advantage as they’re an undercover SAS operator who left the division just over a year ago.

Once the mole has been put to good use, they’ll become part of the Directing Staff alongside Ant Middleton, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton.

The candidates for series 5 are as follows:

Jerrome

Sybella

Shakiba

Pavandeep

Owen

Oliver

Nicola

Myles

Mark

Korey

Kirsty H

Elouise

Kim

Kirsty R

Jay

James

Chris O

Ellise

Donna

Chris B

Carmen

Carla

Bethany

Amos

Ammar

Who can apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins?

As of 2019, in line with the Ministry of Defence’s announcement that Special Forces selection would be open to women, the show was open to accepting female applicants.

Series 4 of SAS: Who Dares Wins was the first to see women take part in the show. Lou, Mark and Milo all made it through the selection process with Lou being the first woman to take part in and complete the series.

If you’re keen to apply for the show then you should register your interest via email online here.

WATCH SAS: WHO DARES WINS SERIES 5 FROM SUNDAY, JANUARY 5TH 2020 AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.