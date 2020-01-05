Meet the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast: Carla, Bethany, Drag Queen Mark and co!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Most people would probably assume that military training and TV shows don’t really go together.

But Ant Middleton and his team have combined the two and totally smashed all preconceived ideas about becoming an SAS soldier – spoiler alert – it’s really hard. Episode 1 of the brand new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Sunday, January 5th 2020 on Channel 4.

By now, we pretty much know the men who are to put the candidates through their paces, but viewers are yet to meet the people taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020.

So, without further adieu, let’s meet the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast

There are 25 new candidates taking part in series 5 of SAS: Who Dares Wins. They’re sure to be put through their paces by Ant Middleton and his team.

However, one of the candidates has an advantage as they’re an undercover SAS operator who left the division just over a year ago.

Once the mole has been put to good use, they’ll become part of the Directing Staff alongside Ant Middleton, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton.

The candidates for series 5 are as follows:

Jerrome

Age: 29

29 Profession: Personal Trainer

Personal Trainer Hometown: North London

Fitness buff Jerome tasted crime at a young age as a teenager through boredom and peer pressure, winding up in jail for possession of a firearm.

But the moment Jerrome’s cuffs were unshackled he went about forging his career as a personal trainer, ditching drugs, alcohol and the type of lifestyle that he hated as it portrayed the stereotype of a young black man. Speaking of the challenges in the 2020 series he told C4 said:

“I’m a bodybuilder, so I wasn’t really a fan of cardio and when finding out this is one of the major things in the course, I began to do boxing drills because I believe boxers have the best cardio strength.

I couldn’t swim, so I learnt to do that in a week because I was told this was going to be very much the main source of activity. I also did uphill treadmill runs and constant 2000m rower challenges, trying to beat my time every day.”

Sybella

Age: 32

32 Profession: Nutritional Advisor

Nutritional Advisor Hometown: Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire PT and Fitpack App Athlete Sybella is on Instagram as @sybella.davis with over 2,000 followers.

Sybella is another civilian tough cookie with a background in fitness nutrition. She’s travelled the world extensively and joined the show to conquer any fears left on her agenda.

Carla

Age: 40

40 Profession: Business Development Manager

Development Manager Hometown: London

In 2000, at the age of 21, Carla sailed across the Atlantic in an 80ft ketch. She’s always been driven and went on to compete in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 as a GB rower.

Now a devoted mum of four, Carla found a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with triple-negative invasive breast cancer for which she started treatment at the beginning of December 2018. She had 16 sessions of chemo. She watched the last series of SAS: Who Dares Wins during her chemo sessions and was motivated to take part in the next one.

Post chemotherapy I was a broken soul, I had trained throughout chemo, but more to keep mentally alive than to make any physical gains. The time period between the end of my treatment (chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy) and the SAS course was tight. I pushed myself as hard as I physically could, but invariably I knew I was entering the show with some huge areas of weakness.

Shakiba

Age: 26

26 Profession: PHD Student

PHD Student Hometown: Southampton

The concept of being in the unknown and being stripped of all my comfort was beyond gruelling, but it forced me to stand and face my fears and insecurities head on. Staring my fears deep in the eyes and taking back control that I once lost, was one of the most rewarding feelings.

Pavandeep

Age: 31

31 Profession: Trainee Ophthalmic Surgeon

Trainee Ophthalmic Surgeon Hometown: Slough

Pavandeep always dreamed of joining the RAF but ended up working in medicine instead. However, SAS: Who Dares Wins offered the 31-year-old the perfect opportunity to prove that he could succeed in either career, even if it involved ice-cold water challenges:

“The time in the freezing water was something I dreaded. It was a soul-sucker and would freeze you to your core. I have never shivered so violently before. It was not only the freezing water but also the aftermath – running in drenched clothes and waterlogged boots.”

Owen Gibson

Age: 42

42 Profession: Postman

Postman Hometown: South Shields

South Shields Owen is also on Instagram, find him under the handle @owengibson.777 .

After growing up on a council estate in South Shields, Owen found himself participating in crime by the age of 16 and began stealing cars and burgling shops to impress a girl. A path of self-destruction followed with alcohol and drugs used as an escape from the person he had become.

But Owen turned it around and has finally found peace, with the Channel 4 series setting down a marker for how far he had come.

Ant spent first couple of days giving me grief for my lack of discipline – but I am sure he smiled and called me ‘dude’ at the end so I may have broken down some barriers.

Oliver Jones

Age: 31

31 Profession: Painter and Decorator

Painter and Decorator Hometown: Swansea

Swansea Follow Oliver on Insta @oliverjones87.

Nicola McGrath

Age: 40

40 Profession: Civil Servant

Civil Servant Hometown: Taunton

Taunton Find Nicola on Instagram @nicolamcgrath831 .

Nicola is happily married and lives life in Taunton treated like a princess, but a haunting past tells the story of abusive men in her life.

She joined SAS: Who Dares Wins determined to rid herself of any lingering demons and prove to her step-dad, who was in the marines and worked alongside the SAS, that she can do anything she puts her mind to.

I went in wanting to prove to other people how strong I am, after a few days I realised I didn’t need to prove it to other people, I just had to prove to myself and I did exactly that. I didn’t realise how brave I was.

Myles Martin

Age: 21

21 Profession: Student

Student Hometown: London

London Follow Myles on Instagram where he has around 2,500 followers – @mylesmartinpt .

Student Myles is one of the youngest recruits on the show but that won’t stop him from proving that he is the toughest of the bunch. The 21-year-old realised he was dad was a drug addict at a young age and has vowed to never become the man that walked away from his home.

Mark/Cybil War

Age: 31

31 Profession: Marketing Manager and Drag Queen

Marketing Manager and Drag Queen Hometown: London

Mark is the first-ever Drag Queen to take on SAS: Who Dares Wins and has always wanted to take part in the series because his dad served 18 years in the Forces.

However, the 31-year-old moved to New York in 2014 where he discovered his true self and the sparkling world of drag. A proud gay man, Mark discovered his drag-self, Cybil War.

By day he’s I’m responsible for an entire sales team within a software company. By night, he’s a drag artist, club promoter, DJ and face of a monthly queer club night.

Mark struck up close bonds with all of the directing staff and even developed a crush on a certain Jason Fox:

Foxy is just the single most gorgeous human being in existence and it was distracting being around him.

Korey

Age: 32

32 Profession: Builder

Builder Hometown: Plymouth

Kirsty Hendey

Age: 32

32 Profession: Business Consultant

Business Consultant Hometown: London

London Fitness model Kirsty is on Instagram as @kirstyhendey with over 16k followers.

Kirsty was bullied in school for her exterior shell; a skinny frame and braces to match. This made her a quiet and shy child although her confidence steamrolled with age and maturity, where she finally found her ultimate self as a bosswoman business consultant.

But no life experience could have prepared her for the challenges in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020:

“I’ve handled and fired guns in the past but I wasn’t prepared for the weapons challenge. We were kidnapped, blindfolded and thrown around with heavy gunfire which really disorientates you.”

Sisters Elouise and Beth Gregor

Age: 27 and 26

27 and 26 Profession: Bethany is an Art Teacher and Elouise is a Solicitor

Bethany is an Art Teacher and Elouise is a Solicitor Hometown: Cornwall

Cornwall Follow Elouise @elliegregor where she has around 10k followers and Bethany on Insta @sportybethcf .

The sporty sisters grew up on a local farm and always felt ostracised in school due to their strict and rural upbringing that is a far cry of the girls on Love Island.

Bethany has lived with mental health issues since she was a teenager which, at times, caused her to withdraw massively and heavily impacting her relationship with sister Elouise. Crossfit and Olympic weight-lifting gave them both a shared interest and passion yet although they’ve attained dozens of podium finishes it’s the bond the formed from the bond that is their proudest achievement.

Speaking of her accomplishments in life and on the show, Bethany said:

“I wanted to prove to my family and myself that after my mental health struggles with bipolar disorder. Following my weight loss journey from 18 stone, morbidly obese and pre-diabetic, to a fit, healthy and active CrossFit athlete all two years, I wanted to take on one of the toughest physical challenges to see what my body can do now.”

Speaking of her sister, Elouise said:

My sister also went on the course and it was incredible sharing the experience with her. As I am very protective of my sister, I would find myself worrying about her unnecessarily. We would be out on a run or doing a challenge and I would find myself looking for Beth to make sure she was ok (she always was) but, it is something that I do unconsciously probably because I know what she has been through.

Kim Ngo

Age: 32

32 Profession: Fitness Trainer

Fitness Trainer Hometown: London

London Find Kim on Instagram under the handle @kimmayco . She has over 16,000 followers.

Kim’s parents emigrated for Vietnam to Wales before settling in London where she now works as a personal trainer having spent five years in investment banking… where she hated every minute of the work.

Kirsty R

Age: 32

32 Profession: Work Planner for Water Company

Work Planner for Water Company Hometown: Trowbridge

Jay (The Mole)

Age : 36

: 36 Profession: Former SAS professional with 10 years of experience

Jay is this year’s mole on the show, tasked with working undercover among the other recruits to report back to directing staff leader Ant Middleton. Although it sounds like his cover was blown pretty quickly as Kim said she would tease him at night, shouting “you’re the mole aren’t you” from one bunkbed to another.

James

Age: 30

30 Profession: Estate Agent Director

Estate Agent Director Hometown: Leeds

Chris O

Age: 30

30 Profession: Advanced Weight-loss Practitioner

Advanced Weight-loss Practitioner Hometown: London

Ellise

Age: 26

Profession: Part-time stunt performer and part-time support worker

Part-time stunt performer and part-time support worker Hometown: Birmingham

Birmingham Follow her on Insta @ellisegrizzle

It was everything I’d imagined it to be and more. Definitely something I’ll never forget. An experience of a lifetime.

Donna

Age: 36

36 Profession: Private Security

Security Hometown: Essex

Chris B

Carmen

Age: 40

40 Profession: Train Driver

Train Driver Hometown: Liverpool

Amos

Age: 32

32 Profession: Pathology Technician

Pathology Technician Hometown: London

Ammar Mousa

Age: 25

25 Hometown: Macclesfield

Macclesfield Follow Ammar on Insta @ammarmousa .

Who can apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins?

As of 2019, in line with the Ministry of Defence’s announcement that Special Forces selection would be open to women, the show was open to accepting female applicants.

Series 4 of SAS: Who Dares Wins was the first to see women take part in the show. Lou, Mark and Milo all made it through the selection process with Lou being the first woman to take part in and complete the series.

If you’re keen to apply for the show then you should register your interest via email online here.

SAS: Who Dares Wins series 5 starts on Sunday, January 5th 2020 at 9 PM on Channel 4.