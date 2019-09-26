Meet the Sun, Sea and Selling Houses narrator - also impersonates Trump!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Sun, Sea and Selling Houses sees two families of estate agents selling houses across Spain.

Tonnes of Brits make the move over to the continent year after year and the two teams of British estate agents are there to make their lives easier.

The TV show is onto its third season in 2019 and airs on Channel 4. The programme is voiced over by someone very familiar sounding.

So, who is the Sun, Sea and Selling Houses narrator? Let’s take a look…

Who is the Sun, Sea and Selling Houses narrator?

Sun, Sea and Selling Houses is narrated by impressionist, comedian, actor and presenter, Jon Culshaw.

Voicing over the Channel 4 show, Jon was born in Lancashire, England in 1968.

Jon rose to fame through radio in 1988, and since then, has gone on to work in TV, film and comedy.

The 51-year-old has narrated Sun, Sea and Selling Houses since 2017. You can follow Jon along with the rest of his 60k followers on Twitter @jonculshaw.

SEE ALSO: The Circle: Who is Richard Madeley’s daughter? She’s 32 and married!

Jon Culshaw – career

Capital Radio was the place where it all began for Jon. He went on to become one of the stars on the BBC Radio 4 show Dead Ringers in 2000.

TV-wise Jon voiced over puppet characters on Spitting Image from 1994-1996.

The Dead Ringers radio show was also made for TV on BBC Two and Jon appeared on the show from 2002-2007.

The early 2000’s also saw Jon as a guest on Little Britain.

He also played Tony Blair in the 2004 film Churchill: The Hollywood Years.

SEE ALSO: The Circle 2019: Who does the voice over? Fans split over “annoying” narrator on Channel 4 show!

Is Jon Culshaw married?

It doesn’t look as if Jon is married, no.

As of 2019, he was seen “getting cosy” with a Channel 5 TV presenter according to The Sun.

Jon and Storm Huntley were said to be holding hands and flirting at an industry event in March 2019.

However, we wouldn’t be able to say if the two were now in any kind of relationship.

Previous to the report from The Sun, Jon was said to be in a relationship with presenter and DJ Josie Smith, but it looks like they are no more.

WATCH SUN SEA AND SELLING HOUSES SERIES 3 ON CHANNEL 4 AT 4 PM FROM SEPTEMBER 12TH 2019.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE