Some of London’s most luxurious homes are under the spotlight in Channel 4’s all-new Selling Super Houses in 2023. Global entrepreneur Paul Kelsey is on the hunt for a new super agent to join his agency. In Paul’s words, he started with “nothing,” and is now a multi-millionaire. Let’s meet the Selling Super Houses cast.

The eight Selling Super Houses cast members are being given the chance of a lifetime on the show. Nerves are running high during the Channel 4 series with many of the contestants hoping to change their lives forever. Tears are shed and tensions brew as they battle it out to become PK’s new employee.

South Shore Production / Channel 4

Selling Super Houses cast

Channel 4’s Selling Super Houses cast is made up of eight competing agents.

Only one of them will be able to win themselves the opportunity of becoming PK’s super agent in the 2023 show.

Stacey MacLeod

Stacey is a businesswoman who lives on the outskirts of Glasgow.

She has a one-year-old daughter and has a tight-knit, supportive family.

Appearing on Selling Super Houses, Stacey wants to be a role model to people with vascular malformation.

Channel 4 writes: “She needs crutches to help her walk but does not want her disability to stop her from reaching her goals.”

David Vaughan

David Vaughan is ready to give it his best shot when it comes to landing the role of super agent with PK.

He’s travelled the world over the course of his career and is a qualified PT and football coach.

David is bringing his enthusiasm to the show and has some successes under his belt already including writing a children’s book.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Rasa is used to being in a high-stakes environment as she’s worked as a casino concierge for the past 10 years.

She grew up in Lithuania and became a pop sensation there before moving to Dubai for a career in real estate.

Her dream career saw her travel countries again, this time to England. She’s now based in London and has dreams of moving her mum to the UK to live with her.

Raabia Ahmed

After studying for a law degree, Raabia opted for a different career in banking and now works in Customer Complaints.

She’s not afraid to step on people’s toes in the competition and comes from a large family.

Raabia is a “proud Muslim woman,” “who believes that Pakistani woman are not represented on TV enough,” writes Channel 4.

Bobby Izzard

Essex lad Bobby Izzard currently works as an Office Manager.

He works in the real estate realm already, but, the 30-year-old is ready for a switch up in roles to become PK’s super agent.

Bobby’s been in a relationship for the past three years after meeting his partner playing volleyball.

Pamela Mlunjwana

Thirty-two-year-old Pamela is already winning in life as a successful eyewear designer and entrepreneur.

However, she’s ready to compete on Selling Super Houses and will likely draw upon her past experience as a Harrods salesperson.

She hails from Zimbabwe and moved to the UK as a child. The Channel 4 star is a single mother to her daughter who she wants to be able to provide for.

Mairead Doyle

Mairead is a comedian and podcast host who wants to push herself even more in life on Selling Super Houses.

The Channel 4 star hails from Dublin but now lives in London.

Her husband is actor Aaron Heffernan who has appeared in the Harry Potter movies.

In a bid to avoid living in her famous husband’s “shadow,” Mairead is ready to embark on a career in property.

Colin Horton

Colin Horton already works in the real estate field as a surveyor and valuer.

Not only that, but he owns and runs an award-winning valuation company.

Like Mairead, Colin is also a podcast host. He has a love of expensive watches and cars which is clear to see from his luxurious-looking Instagram page.

Despite enjoying the finer things in life now, Colin had a tough upbringing. After his parents divorced, he and his mum were almost made homeless.

