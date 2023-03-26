A new reality show is coming to Channel 4 today with contestants looking to win a huge amount of money. Let’s take a look at Paddy McGuinness’ new show and meet the Tempting Fortune cast.

After the success of The Traitors and the latest series of Race Across The World beginning last week, the UK is loving the more unusual reality tv concepts. Well, Paddy McGuinness‘ new show, Tempting Fortune is just that as strangers compete for some life-changing money.

Paddy McGuinness’ new show tests temptation

We all know how troublesome temptation can be. Whether it’s a sneaky 10 minutes extra in bed, or swiping another chocolate bar from the cupboard, the feeling is part of everyday life.

However, for 12 people, they’re going to have to test their willpower to earn the ultimate prize.

Dropped in South Africa with the bare minimum to survive, the Tempting Fortune contestants will have to endure the environment and rations. The end result is £30,000, however, throughout their time they will be enticed with luxuries to make their lives in the wild a little easier. Accept them and the prize fund will take a hit, with everyone affected. The only way to secure the top prize is to resist temptation.

As the novelty of sleeping under the stars and fending for themselves wears off, it’s a case of surviving it all to win the £30,000.

12 strangers make up the Tempting Fortune cast

You’d have to know you’re stubborn and strong-willed to be a Tempting Fortune contestant. These 12 people think they’ve got what it takes to win the huge cash prize.

Ash

First up is Ash! The mum and musician have been posting about her antics in Tempting Fortune over on Twitter.

Charlie

Then we have Charlie, who shared the news over on his Instagram. Also a musician, Charlie frequently posts about his time at the gym to his 2k followers as well as the not-so-occasional topless pic.

Dan

Third to be resisting temptation is Dan, an artist and funny man who we can see trying to get the laughs throughout the series. He’s on both Instagram and Twitter and really can’t wait for Tempting Fortune to begin.

At least he’s coming in with some confidence! We wonder if one of his shirts will come up as a luxury item…

James

Though he has a smaller social media presence, James has presented himself as someone there to get the job done.

The first of the older Tempting Fortune cast, it could be life-experience that helps James win the £30,000.

Jack

Another of the 12 strangers is Jack, a sportsperson who clearly has a taste for travelling if his Instagram is anything to go buy.

Though he’s not afraid to go to new places, we’re not sure pizza will be readily available in their basic survival pack.

Luke

Luke has his eyes on The Tempting Fortune prize already, as he announced his place in the cast with the caption “Time to separate the wolves from the sheep”

We’ll soon see if the actor, presenter, and model can put the £30,000 where his mouth is and do what it takes for that fortune.

Michelle

The second woman on our list of Tempting Fortune castmates is Michelle. The mum told her 2k followers about her time on the show, encouraging them to have a laugh at her expense!

Showing she’s not one to take things too seriously, it’s good to see that the show hasn’t dampened her spirits.

Two influencers join Tempting Fortune

Trewley

Let’s hope she’s Trewley up to it! Trewley is a TikTok star who’s swapping her glam life for the South African terrain for over 2 weeks.

With almost 400k followers on TikTok and over 35k on Instagram, we’re confident plenty of her fans will be tuning in to see how she fares on Tempting Fortune.

Lani

Trewley isn’t the only influencer to try and nab that £30,000, as Lani will be trying just as hard. The blogger and TikToker boast 121k followers on Instagram and almost 50k subscribers on YouTube, where she posts her musical efforts.

Lani will have plenty of people rooting for her on the show. We’re also hoping that some of her amazing outfits make it into tempting luxury items!

Though we couldn’t find them on social media, other members of the Tempting Fortune cast include Tahira, Dee, and Carolynne, who is giving us serious Andrea from The Traitors vibes!

The first episode starts tonight (Sunday, March 26) at 9 pm on Channel 4. The second episode is then on tomorrow at 9 pm and continues on Sundays and Mondays for the next two weeks.